Bill Skarsgard Is Joining John Wick 4 and The Internet is Loving It

It either takes something phenomenal and groundbreaking or not that much at all to excite people these days, and the addition of Bill Skarsgard to the next John Wick movie is somewhere in-between there since the actor is known so well for his villainous roles, particularly that of Pennywise, is believed to be taking on the role of John’s main antagonist in the next movie. That’s not for certain, but since it’s been deduced that Donnie Yen, who will also be joining in the movie, will be playing one of John’s long-time friends and allies, it’s likely that the much-desired Skarsgard will be taking on the role of the bad guy in the upcoming chapter of Wick’s life. What’s interesting to think about is whether or not he’ll be the next big gun that the High Table will aim at Wick, or if he’ll someone that has something personal against Wick.
It feels more than likely that the former explanation will be the answer since it’s likely that the High Table has a long list of contacts that they can activate when they need to and aren’t willing to go easy any longer when it comes to Wick since with a little help he did take out a death squad intent on bringing him to heel. Worse, this action made the Continental a war zone as it was deconsecrated for a brief period of time in order to let what needed to happen play out. Even after John emerged victorious though, the basic idea was that he still needed to be taken out since he had violated the rules. Worse than that, no one had been able to take him out yet, which only allowed his legend to grow when honestly, one well-placed shot could have ended it all. But then we wouldn’t have a movie and its thrilling sequels, which have made John into a type of super-assassin that can take an inordinate amount of punishment, including falling from a rooftop and surviving somehow upon hitting the ground from several stories up.
People are already going nuts overseeing Bill’s name attached to this movie, and to be fair it’s not surprising since he’s been on his way up for a little while now. His time as Pennywise in It made a big impact, but he’s been appearing in more and more since then and people have been loving it. As to the remarks on his acting being better than his father’s, Stellan Skarsgard, well, perhaps in time, but for now the elder Skarsgard has managed to create a few stellar roles that Bill has yet to touch. Bill is still young and still has that youth and vigor to his roles that makes him a little more attractive to the audience at this time, where Stellan has aged quite a bit over the years. He’s still a great actor, but it’s been that he’s faded just a little, but not enough to be supplanted just yet. Bill is definitely worthy of his name since he’s shown people what he can do and how great of an actor he is.
But this movie feels as though it’s going to be a bit of a test to see how well he can really take on the role of a villain and not overplay it in a big way. To see him take on John Wick is going to be interesting since it’s likely to be a very different fight given the fact that Bill isn’t really an action star. That’s not much of an impediment in a movie where the assassins are seen to use guns, knives, and pretty much anything they can find to take each other out, but seeing as how Keanu Reeves really went broke in the third movie it’s easy to think that Bill will have to bring something special to this next movie to justify his presence and the faith that people are putting in him.
Of course, people are going to be making Pennywise jokes for a while, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s an Easter egg somewhere in the movie referencing the murderous clown or clowns in general. This is the role that a lot of people think of when Bill’s name comes up, so it’s bound to happen. But it sounds as though filming is going to begin this summer on the movie, so it’s likely that we’ll see it released to theaters in 2022, which is shaping up to be a pretty big year for movies since plenty of titles are being slated for release at that point. After a year of being unable to go to the movies, people have been itching to get back into their seats and enjoy the experience. It’s already happening, but once movies like John Wick 4 start dropping you can bet that reactions are going to be flooding the internet.