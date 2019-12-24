Billy Dee Williams Reportedly Returning For Lando Disney + Show

This is when you turn to people and dare them to hand out spoilers like they’re nothing, especially considering that they’re spoilers to one of the most anticipated movies of the year. David James of We Got This Covered however does get some credit since he didn’t blurt EVERYTHING out, only choice phrases that might make it necessary to avoid much of the article just in case you haven’t seen Rise of Skywalker yet. But it is nice to acknowledge the return of Billy Dee Williams since back in the day he became one of the more likable characters in the Star Wars franchise that people acclimated to quite well. Given that he and Han had a history that few aside from Chewbacca knew about it was easy to bring Lando in since anyone with a disreputable reputation that could match up with Han was bound to be a popular character. From the original trilogy to the EU to now he’s been someone that’s been the topic of a lot of debate, and there’s always the idea that he owned the Millennium Falcon before Han did. We saw at least enough of how Han came to own the Falcon in Solo, but let’s just say it was less than a stellar way to discover the truth behind the story.
That being said it sounds as though Lando will be coming to Disney+ for his own series and at this time one can’t help but wonder how long it will last since Williams is a pretty old man at this time and there’s no way he’ll be doing a lot of action sequences, if any. The thought however is that the series will have more to do with the character of Jannah, a new addition to the Star Wars franchise and someone that appears to have some connection with Lando if the rumors are to be believed. When you think about Lando and how he tried to woo so many women in the past you do get the feeling that he might have a few children scattered around the universe, but it does almost sound as though the connection between him and Jannah could be something similar if it’s not that deep. There are even some thoughts that Donald Glover could possibly be asked to show up for younger flashbacks of Lando’s life during the show, but at this point it’s too hard to tell just what they’re going to do. Since he and Han had a serious falling out at one point in their relationship it could also be that we won’t be seeing a young Han Solo in the picture at any point, though with Disney and their desire to upend things on a continual basis it’s kind of hard to guess such things all the time. Scott Campbell of We Got This Covered has more on this subject.
With the Rise of Skywalker finally being released and at this time seemingly being stated as a less than desired end by some and an epic end by others it does feel a though Disney might be trying to set things in motion by continuing the Star Wars trend despite not wanting to release another movie in the coming year. It’s still important to keep people interested after all since otherwise the generation coming up might not find any reason to come back to the cash cow that Star Wars has become to continue. With Disney at the helm though you can bet that anything and everything will be done before they finally see Star Wars as beyond hope, if that day ever comes. It’s easy to have conflicted feelings over the matter since the Mouse House has done everything they could to make certain that people understand that they’re not catering to, not listening to, and not caring about the fans since it’s a business and there’s no need to respect the story or the creation that they purchased so readily. Oh yes, that was a bit cynical, but it was warranted. That being said though, a Lando series could be interesting for a short time so long as it manages to explore a good deal of what went into this character’s back story. In other words it might almost be best if there were an insane number of flashbacks so as to highlight just how he’d come to this point in his life.
It’s easy to get excited about anything Star Wars, it’s just tough to stay excited knowing what Disney is likely to do it, and it’s a pleasant surprise when they don’t end up butchering it completely and do something wonderful like they’ve done with The Mandalorian. If they could do the same thing with Lando that would be wonderful, but as many people might be thinking at this point, it’s best not to hold your breath on such things.