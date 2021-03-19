10 Things You Didn’t Know about Billy Gardell

The world knows him as Billy Gardell, but those who grew up with him know that he is William Gardell Jr., and there’s a good chance that he only hears that name when his mom is mad at him (it’s a mom thing). He’s a comedian, an actor, and he’s someone with the most recognizable face in the world. He’s been in so many amazing programs on television (and he’s the voice of Santa in “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas,”), and he’s starring in his own sitcom on CBS as of 2019. He’s making quite a name for himself in the acting industry, and it’s time we get to know this funny man a little better.
1. He’s from Pennsylvania
Billy Gardell was born in Swissvale, Pennsylvania back on August 20, 1969. He was raised there most of his childhood. He lived with his mom and his dad, as well as his younger siblings. He lived in the area with his parents and siblings until he was around 16.
2. He Moved to Florida
He was a teenager when his mom and dad decided to end their marriage. His mother took him and his siblings with her to Florida, and that’s where he was enrolled in high school. He attended Winter Park High School in Orange County, which is in the greater Orlando area. He only went back to Pennsylvania in the summers to visit his father.
3. He’s a Married Man
In 2001, he made the decision to tie the knot. He wed his lady love, Patty Knight. Together, they have a son named after himself (which makes him the third), who was born only two years after they got married. His son William is their only child.
4. He’s Been in Everything
We were not joking when we said he’s been in everything. He’s been in so many shows that we cannot even keep up. He had roles in shows like Mike and Molly alongside Melissa McCarthy. He was in Yes, Dear, Judging Amy, The Practice, My Name is Earl, Monk, Young Sheldon, and many more. He’s been everywhere.
5. He’s Starring in His Own Show
Since 2019, he’s been the star of a hit CBS sitcom called “Bob Hearts Abishola,” alongside the incredibly talented Folake Olowofoyeku. She plays Abishola, Bob’s nurse. His character owns a sock company, and they meet when he needs a nurse, he falls in love with her, and the rest is history. They play their characters so phenomenally that their show was picked up early for its third season. That so rarely happens, and it’s a nice thing when it does.
6. He’s COVID Careful
He’s already admitted that he is taking extra precautions with the pandemic due to his own personal health issues. It’s widely known that the virus is not a problem for most people, but those who are overweight and those who have health conditions like Billy’s Type 2 Diabetes, have to be more careful. They’re more likely to suffer adverse effects from the virus than anyone else. He’s been very careful because he is overweight and suffers from Diabetes, but he’s hopeful he can get the vaccination soon.
7. He’s Focused on His Health
He’s always struggled with his weight, and it’s something he’s very aware of. However, he’s been working hard to focus on his health a lot more now that the pandemic has given him so much time to think about his health. He’s looking to get rid of his excess weight, to get healthy, and to live a long and healthy life. It’s a great goal, and we are all cheering him on.
8. He’s Very Private
One thing that Billy Gardell is good at is keeping his private life to himself. He has mastered the art of being able to share things about his life with the world while also working diligently to keep his personal life to himself. He’s someone who knows that at the end of the day after being famous and on television, you need something that’s yours and no one else’s, and he guards that carefully.
10. He’s Doing Well
Bill Gardell has done very well for himself. The kid who grew up making people laugh and starring alongside some of the most famous people in Hollywood has made quite a name for himself. He’s also accumulated an estimated net worth of approximately $8 million, which is not exactly a small dollar amount. He’s just living his dream, focusing on his blessings, working on his health, and making every day count.