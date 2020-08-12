Billy Magnussen is the type of star everyone loves; he’s handsome, talented, hard working, and humble. His career, which includes film, TV, and stage appearance, is one that should be respected and appreciated. Billy started his career in the mid 2000s as a soap opera star on As the World Turns and continued to rise through the ranks. Now his resume includes roles in movies like The Big Short and TV shows like Boardwalk Empire. Although he might not always get the attention he deserves, Billy is grateful for every opportunity that has come his way. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Billy Magnussen.
1. He’s Been On Broadway
Billy has had a lot of success acting in movies and TV shows, but those aren’t the only places where his talent has been recognized. He also has a lot of theater experience and has even appeared on Broadway. He made his Broadway debut in a 2007 production of The Ritz. Billy also appeared in the 2013 production of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.
2. Robin Williams Was One Of His Biggest Inspirations
Robin Williams is widely considered one of the greatest talents of his generation. His sudden death left millions of people completely heartbroken. Billy was a fan of Robin’s work and was consider Williams one of the inspirations that sparked his interest in starting an acting career.
3. He Has A BFA
Once Billy decided he wanted to act professionally, he decided that formal training would be a key component to him having the kind of career he wanted. He enrolled at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts after someone recommended the school to him. He graduated with a BFA and believed the education he received has been extremely valuable.
4. He Doesn’t Watch Much TV
Billy has made a career out of being on TV, but he’s actually not a big fan of TV in his personal life. Like most people, he probably doesn’t want to have to think about work on his days off. Instead of watching TV in his free time, he prefers to be outdoors enjoying the beauty of nature.
5. He’s an Avid Traveler
Billy is an active person who likes to get out and make memories. Some of his favorite memories include all of the places he’s been able to see. Billy loves to travel and has visited several countries including Jamaica, Greece, Vietnam, and England. He’s also done lots of traveling within the United States.
6. He’s A Carpenter
Billy is isn’t just good in front of the camera, he’s also good with his hands. His father is a carpenter and he taught Billy many of the tricks of the trade. Billy spent many of his childhood summers working with his father. While Billy may not be a professional, he’s definitely got enough skills to get the job done.
7. He Was A Wrestler
Before Billy was an actor, he was an athlete. In fact, sports were his main focus. However, a sudden injury ended his wrestling career which resulted in him getting into acting. He told Theater Mania, “I was big into football, hockey, soccer, [and] wrestling. Then I hurt myself wrestling, and I couldn’t take gym class, and they threw me into acting. And I thought, this is great, and the girls are there. Then, I found out you can go to college for it. That’s what happened.”
8. He Believes In Speaking Things Into Existence
Hard work and talent are important things to have when you’re working towards being successful, but Billy doesn’t think those are the only things that matter. There’s one more ingredient that Billy thinks can be very helpful. He believes in the power of manifesting the things you want out of life.
9. He Eats 8 Times A Day
Many people are under the impression that eating right means eating very little, however, that isn’t the philosophy Billy lives by. He says, “I eat eight times a day. But it’s what my intake is. I eat all the time, but it’s good stuff. You want to eat that chocolate? You want to eat that dessert? Have that apple or vegetable instead.”
10. He’s Never Seen A Full Episode Of Friends
At this point, if you haven’t seen an episode of Friends, you’re probably too embarrassed to tell anyone. As one of the most popular sitcoms in recent history, Friends is loved by millions of people even though it’s been off the air for more than 15 years. However, Billy has never seen a full episode of the show.