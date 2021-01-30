Binging with Babish Recreates the “Bachelor Chow” from Futurama

It’s been a while since we’ve commented on anything that Babish has done, but his show is always a good one for commentary and this time around Bachelor Chow from Futurama is on the menu and Babish doesn’t appear to be too psyched for it. Well, to be fair, not a lot of people enjoy eating out of a dog bowl, and something named ‘chow’ might bring back a lot of memories from summer camp for some folks. Remember those menus that would feature days that just read, in an ominous way ‘Chow’? Yeah, if you went to camp back in the 90s and 80s, or before that, then you know exactly what I’m talking about. Even thinking about devouring a big bowl of human kibble as Fry does on the show however is enough to get some folks salivating while others tend to gag when thinking of how horrible this stuff would taste. The actual dog food equivalent isn’t that great since whether people want to agree or not, dog food is something we might enjoy when we’re kids and our taste buds are still developing, but as adults, a lot of people would probably give it a hard pass. But making the equivalent of Bachelor Chow is something that is right up Babish’s alley obviously since he has no problem cooking, freeze-drying, and then consuming the dried-out beef cubes and gravy that apparently come out tasting pretty good. It’s the dog bowl that sounds like the biggest problem since a lot of folks would see this as kind of demeaning in a way.
Watching and listening to Babish is kind of cathartic in a way though, and his dry sense of humor is pretty cool since it helps the video move along in a big way while people are no doubt trying to figure out how to replicate the same things that he does with what they have in their kitchen. One thing about that is the fact that Babish does have a very well-stocked kitchen and trying to emulate what he does with what an average kitchen might have is going to be a bit difficult since a lot of us don’t have access to even a fraction of the stuff that he works with. The underlying issue is that a lot of the stuff costs quite a bit, but there are no doubt many DIY hacks that can be used to recreate some of the effects that he makes look so simple, and for the recipe in the clip it’s easy to think that there are other ways that it can be accomplished, but it’s also easy to think that they won’t be quite as effective.
After all, it isn’t just the tools that make the kitchen work, it’s the skill of the cook that’s making it happen. One thing about Babish is that he’s made it clear throughout his career that it’s not all about being absolutely perfect with everything, but being able to improvise and make mistakes along the way. Anyone thinking that he’s perfect in everything he does might need a reminder that a lot of people that are seen on video are those that have been through the process and have started out as newbies only to gain the kind of skill and experience they now share with everyone else. It’s not a matter of being perfect after all, it’s a matter of going through the steps, learning how to do something, and most important out of anything, learning to enjoy what you do when it comes to a passion that a person wishes to share with others. There are performers that get paid to do something they don’t like, but it makes little sense to do so from anything but a monetary standpoint since if you don’t enjoy your work then it’s better to move on and find something that can be enjoyed. Staying with something that makes a person miserable is a soul-draining experience that too many people engage in all the time and it’s something that is confusing to see as well.
But getting back to the video, Babish’s demeanor when trying the dog chow wasn’t hard to predict since the idea of enjoying something that’s made for dogs isn’t impossible, but for a lot of people, the idea behind it is simply repugnant. Some might say that they wouldn’t feed their dog anything they wouldn’t feed themselves, but the truth is that dogs tend to eat just about anything as long as it tastes good. People on the other hand might not have as refined tastes, but a lot of us tend to think that hardened cubes of something that used to be edible in its natural form aren’t exactly good eating. But hey, to each their own on this one.