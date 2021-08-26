Birds Of Prey HBO Max Spinoff Movie Is Happening

It kind of sounds as though the ladies of DC are on a roll. Well, some of the ladies at least, since Harley Quinn and her small entourage have already been seen as enough for some fans while others are perhaps waiting on other big names to come through. But Birds of Prey appears to be ready to set the tone as it would appear that Black Canary is getting a spinoff movie at this point. It’s not certain if anyone else in the group is going to get another shot like this, but Margot Robbie’s character is bound to keep popping up since she’s become one of the most popular characters in the DC universe, as her appearance in The Suicide Squad, which came out recently, should indicate. How successful Black Canary will be is anyone’s guess since the character isn’t unknown and she’s not someone that would be cast aside as an extra. But if history has shown anything in the cinematic world it’s that spinoffs can be highly successful or they can drop like a stone depending on how the story is told.
At the moment it really feels as though DC is at a crossroads where they can go a number of different ways but might end up selecting the path that will take them in a direction that will continue to build the franchise but at the same time suffer a few bumps and bruises along the way, which is to be expected obviously since any company trying to build itself up continually is going to experience a setback or two now and again with a dud of a movie or an idea that doesn’t get past the developmental stage. DC has been pushing forward in a manner that suggests that it will be picking up eventually in the years to come and will be doing just fine on its own since as many have claimed there’s no longer a need to compete with the MCU, which people can choose to believe or not since to be fair it’s kind of hard to say that there won’t be any competition.
But DC has been doing pretty well with some of its solo movies, though Birds of Prey did get ripped just a little bit by fans and critics over a few matters that didn’t manage to fire on all cylinders apparently, though it’s easy to think that whatever those matters were it’s been handled and things are moving forward again. As of now, it would appear that Birds of Prey is being enjoyed by a lot of fans since it came to HBO Max and some people are even starting to get a little jazzed to think of the spinoffs that DC might be pushing forward eventually. At one point it’s kind of hopeful that some of these spinoffs will be able to be seen as feature movies in their own right and possibly strengthen the characters that are starring in them so as to create a much stronger base that the DC universe can continue to work from while at the same time continuing to branch out as the franchise grows bigger. Plenty of fans would love to see more and more characters make their way into the spotlight for their own stories, but the thing about this is that the interest has to be there or it’s very likely that the franchise will find itself backsliding a bit before they can right themselves once again.
With a Black Canary movie on the way, reportedly, it should be pretty interesting to see what can be done and what the movie will end up looking like, along with who might be in it and whether or not Jurnee Smollett will need another couple of stars to help her carry the load of her own movie. It does feel likely that there will need to be a couple of other big names in the mix since it’s not meant to criticize or put the movie down ahead of time, but one has to wonder how many average moviegoers are going to be hyped about Black Canary when such names as Harley Quinn and Batman are still out there. It might be that things are changing though since it does sound as though Henry Cavill might not be coming back as Superman, though it also doesn’t feel as if anything is confirmed yet.
Right now the best bet appears to be that whatever comes along will be for the betterment of the company and that it will be given a great deal of faith by those in charge. Birds of Prey is still talked about in a variety of ways, but the stars that made it happen don’t appear to be done just yet. Well, at least a few of them appear to be moving onward.