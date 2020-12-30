Blaire Hanks is a talented country musician, but what most people know him for is his two year relationship with Savannah Chrisley. The couple broke up in 2017 and although the split was hard on both of them, they handled it with maturity and grace. In the years since the split, Blaire has kept a relatively low profile. He hasn’t released much new music as of late, and it appears that he may be trying to change directions in terms of his career. The good news is that Blaire has a very dedicated fan base who is willing to wait patiently for whatever he decides to do next. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Blaire Hanks.
1. He Used To Write Raps
Country music is what Blaire is best-known for, but apparently he also tried his hand at hip-hop. During an interview with The Tennessee Life, Blair said, ” I can remember before I really knew how to play an instrument I would write raps and come up with clever hooks and when I saw I could start incorporating that with my guitar while learning how to play I fell in love!”
2. He Is A Florida Native
Blaire was born and raised in a small town in Florida called Macclenny. Once he decided that he wanted to pursue a career in country music, he knew that Nashville would be the best place for him to be. It’s unclear whether or not he still lives in the Nashville area.
3. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
As someone who grew up in a small southern town, Blaire spent lots of time out and in nature and this is something he still enjoys doing. When the weather is nice, you can usually catch him outside enjoying the beautiful day. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include boating and fishing.
4. He Is Grateful For Anyone Who Has Ever Supported Him
The fact that no artist can be successful without the support of their fans is something that has never been lost on Blaire. He is truly grateful for all of the people who have shown him love over the years by listening to his music and attending his performances.
5. He Is Happily Married
Both Blaire and Savannah have moved on in the years since their break up. In the summer of 2020, Blaire married a makeup artist named Isabella in an intimate ceremony. The two seem very happy together and Blaire described their wedding day as “hands down the best day” he could’ve asked for.
6. He Would Love To Perform With Carrie Underwood
Blaire may be a solo artist, but every creative person knows that being able to collaborate with another artist always makes for something special. One of the people Blaire hopes to eventually get the chance to work with is country music super star, Carrie Underwood.
7. He Taught Himself To Play The Guitar
Learning an instrument isn’t an easy thing to do. After attempting guitar lessons, Blaire found that he simply wasn’t retaining the information like he hoped. He told The Tennessee Life, “I took like a couple months of lessons and just didn’t like going so I just started a watching YouTube videos and playing along to other songs by ear!”
8. He Is A Homebody
As someone who makes a living by being out on the road, performing in front of crowds, and attending events many people make be shocked to know that Blaire is actually a homebody. When he isn’t busy with work, he loves to spend time at home relaxing with his wife.
9. He Is Not Really Into Social Media
Social media has become an extremely powerful tool – especially for up and coming artists like Blaire. Surprisingly though, he isn’t a super active social media user. Although he does post on Instagram and Twitter, his content has taken a more personal shift and doesn’t really focus a lot on his music. In fact, he has deleted all of his Instagram posts from before his wedding. This could be due to the fact that he does seem to be undergoing a bit of a rebranding period.
10. He Always Likes To Sit Facing The Door
Everybody has quirks, and one of Blaire’s is that he can never sit with his back facing the door when he goes to a restaurant. Even though he didn’t explain why he always likes to be facing the door, this likely has to do with his desire to be able to see everyone who comes and goes so he can be ready just in case something pops off.