Bluey is the Kid’s Show That’s More Popular Than Loki on Disney+

To be fair it’s not hard to think that a show like Bluey would overtake Loki or any other show, especially in a pandemic when a lot of people still aren’t going out as much as they used to. Plus, there are other factors that would explain why Bluey is overtaking other shows, such as the fact that it’s a simple program, doesn’t challenge kids too much but also doesn’t dumb down anything for them, and is colorful and chipper the whole way throughout. Animation such as Looney Tunes is classic, as are several of the other Disney animated series that are there to be enjoyed, and to be realistic, the popularity of any show on Disney+ is bound to come and go depending on the interests of the fans. One should recall that when a lot of us were kids we went through cartoons left and right whenever they were introduced, and didn’t always bemoan when they were taken off unless they were one of our favorites. Just think of how many shows Disney+ promoted when they first started up a while ago and how many shows they didn’t fully promote when moving to a streaming platform.
Jake and the Neverland Pirates, Doc McStuffins, Miles from Tomorrowland, Sophia the First, The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Sheriff Callie’s Wild West, The Lion Guard, and many more were big-name shows when they were still on cable and hadn’t yet come to streaming. Once the streaming started, these shows were still around, but they weren’t being pushed nearly as much. The fact is that eventually, Bluey will likely go this way as well, and this hype that it’s getting now will die down. It does feel likely though that kids’ shows might continue to outdo the MCU shows for one simple reason, kids are bound to tune in more often while adolescents and adults have to wait until they have the time to sit down and watch their favorite shows.
Disney+ has been kind of a nice addition to the online streaming game but there are a few times when it would appear that they’re outdoing themselves while the rest of the streaming competitors out there are striving to be the best in the business. The funny thing about this is that Disney doesn’t always need to compete with others since it’s kind of a self-sustaining system that has more than enough material to keep going on its own. Looking up and down the service there are enough shows, documentaries, and movies to keep Disney+ running for quite a while, and like any other streaming service, it’s done just fine by keeping itself loaded to the gills. The fact that there are more and more shows still being developed and movies being approved even when the movie that’s ahead of them hasn’t been developed yet means that Disney is definitely pushing for greatness in a big way. One of the only potential downfalls though is that the Mouse House could get too far ahead of itself and possibly trip over its own feet. But what am I saying? It’s likely that they have plenty of people that are there just to make sure this doesn’t happen.
Bluey has surpassed Loki, that much is true, but look at who Loki is geared for and look who Bluey is targeting. The idea that there are more kids watching TV these days isn’t too hard to get behind, and Disney is pumping out the kind of programming that a lot of adults would prefer their kids to watch. Disney has been a bastion of what many parents think cartoons should be like for a lot of years, even if there are times when the Mouse House gets just as controversial as anyone else, if not more so. Bluey, thankfully, is not the type of show that’s bound to run into controversy left and right and has already shown that it can be entertaining and wholesome enough for kids when it comes to teaching them common core values as well as anything else that it might attempt to do. Saying that it’s overtaken Loki is a bit odd simply because the two shows are quite different and don’t really share the same fanbase in their entirety.
Seriously, the average age of a Bluey viewer is likely a little too young to fully understand what’s going on in Loki, which would mean that there’s not a very big chance that kids would really want to watch the MCU show unless their parents or older siblings happen to be watching it at the same time. When it comes down to sheer numbers the comparison makes sense, but when putting them side by side it’s not hard to see how some people might fail to understand why anyone would compare Bluey and Loki in the same sentence.