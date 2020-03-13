Home
Movies
Blumhouse is Officially Taking on Dracula with Karyn Kusama Directing

Blumhouse is Officially Taking on Dracula with Karyn Kusama Directing

2 mins ago

Among the many movie monsters that are out there, and over the years many have been added to the mix, Dracula is still one of the rockstars that has been seen as undeniable royalty since the legend has spawned so many different stories throughout pop culture. Now that Blumhouse has hit one out of the park with the resurgence of The Invisible Man it looks as though they’re going to attempt another Dracula movie with none other than Karyn Kusama, a favored prospect to direct and someone that might have an interesting take on how to create a new and inviting look at an old legend that has managed to inspire both great and horrible movies alike. While it might sound like an accusation it’s hard to deny since vampire movies have all stemmed from Dracula like it or not, and some of them have been downright horrible since the interpretation of such a legend can head down a multitude of pathways, and not all of them are bound to be gems since it all depends on the vision of the director and the writers. What kind of vision Kusama and those in charge of the script will be going for is hard to say since even Dracula has changed over the years from the charismatic and well-groomed count that many people remember thanks to actors such as Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, and even Gary Oldman. Dave McNary of Variety has more to say on this matter.

Dracula has definitely been a sexy look as well considering that Gerard Butler took over in Dracula 2000, but then we’ve also been given the more feral vampires from 30 Days of Night who were basically killing machines and not much else. Throughout the years the legend of Dracula and vampires in particular has been ripped up, redone, and given so many different makeovers that it’s hard to see just where Blumhouse is going to go with this one. Going the technological route as they did with The Invisible Man doesn’t feel like a great idea since while H.G. Wells’ classic has been steeped in some form of science since its beginning, Dracula has always relied on a heavy dose of the supernatural since from his lust for blood to his many different abilities the original bloodsucker has been the type of character that can’t really be explained away by science in any satisfying manner, though the upcoming movie, Morbius, is certainly going to do its best.

Keeping things steeped in the supernatural is a must though, and hopefully this is something that Blumhouse will keep as a tenet of the movie that they’re willing to undertake since otherwise Dracula might become an unfortunate individual that was created by a freak accident that movie science can explain away while at the same time ruining the image of a character that has existed in fables since before movies were even a reality. Frankenstein’s monster, the Invisible Man, even the Blob could possibly be explained by science to a degree, but Dracula, whether he’s Vlad the Impaler transformed into a vampire, or the first ever vampire such a Drake from Blade: Trinity, is a creature that according to myth and legend is beyond powerful and is terrible to behold. And yet, earlier stories have also painted him as a well to do gentleman, someone that knows how to speak in eloquent and cultured tones, and an individual that can use guile just as easily as physical violence. There’s a great deal of material for Blumhouse to look over and work with, but the supernatural aspect really needs to be kept, and yes, I will keep harping on it since much like the Wolfman it’s important to the character. So much has been done to the vampire legend throughout the years that it’s time to hopefully see a movie that will give a bit of oomph back to the legend and possibly scare the living hell out of people in the process, all for good fun and entertainment of course.

After having seen so many different vampire movies and TV shows come and go throughout the years there have definitely been some good examples and some very poor ones, but what’s really needed is a definitive look at the legend that started everything, and perhaps a good look at his life and his origin. It’s been done of course, but Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Dracula: Untold are among the only stories that have really gone into what Dracula’s life might have been like before he became a bloodthirsty creature of the night. Again, it’s not certain just how Blumhouse is going to make this happen, but after the most recent movie they released fans have a lot of faith in their abilities and are hoping that an upcoming Dracula movie will be something unique and special enough to revive the entire legend.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Check Out The Simpsons Couch Gag Done Pixel Art Style
Daniel Craig Cannot Contain Himself During SNL Sketch
Check Out Netflix Spinoff Altered Carbon: Resleeved Trailer
Last of Us
The Last of Us is Becoming a TV Series at HBO: The Details
Blumhouse is Officially Taking on Dracula with Karyn Kusama Directing
10 Films To Check out From Vilnius Film Festival
Justice League 2 Fan Trailer Teases The Coming Of Darkseid
The Back To the Future Reboot DeepFake Starring Tom Holland
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Michael Malarkey
Whatever Happened to Dana Wheeler Nicholson?
Ava Louise
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ava Louise
Abbey Busch
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Abbey Busch
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment