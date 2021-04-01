Bo Burnham has been keeping people entertained for most of his life. Even before he made a career out of it, he was entertaining his family and friends with his many talents. Over the years, Bo has become known to the world for his work as a comedian, musician, and actor. He’s even done some behind-the-scenes work. Basically, Bo is the kind of guy who can do a little bit of everything – and he does things well. Recently, he’s been getting a lot of attention after being cast as legendary basketball player Larry Bird in an upcoming HBO series. The role will further solidify the fact that Bo can do anything, and his fans are really looking forward to it. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bo Burnham.
1. He’s A Published Poet
When most people think of Bo Burnham, his work as an actor and comedian are the first things that come to mind. Many don’t realize that Bo is also a talented poet. In 2013, he released his first collection of poems titled Egghead: Or, You Can’t Survive on Ideas Alone.
2. His Name Isn’t Actually Bo
He may be known to the world as Bo, but that isn’t actually his given name. Bo was born Robert Pickering Burhman. It’s unclear where the nickname Bo came from but it does appear that it’s a name he was using long before he broke into the entertainment industry.
3. He’s Won Several Awards
Bo has worked very hard over the years and his contributions certainly haven’t gone unnoticed. In 2018 alone, he won more than six awards including an award from the Boston Society of Film Critics for Best New Filmmaker. With the way his career is going, there will likely be a lot more awards in his future.
4. He Would Love To Get Back Into Performing Live
Bo’s fans have probably noticed that he hasn’t done any live performances in the last couple of years. For those who were wondering if he has plans to return, the answer is yes – but he’s not sure when. Bo told The List, “‘I’d love to get back to live performing, but I’d have to figure out what I’d say next.”
5. He’s A Dog Dad
Bo doesn’t have any children of his own, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t become a father in his own right. He’s a very proud pet parent to two very cute dogs. Although Bo doesn’t spend a ton of time on social media, his profile is full of pictures of his beloved dogs.
6. He Was Accepted Into NYU
When Bo was in high school, his main goal was to get accepted into New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. After all of his hard work, Bo was accepted at Tisch. Surprisingly, however, he turned down the opportunity so that he could pursue a career in comedy instead. Despite the risky decision, things have worked out quite nicely for Bo.
7. He’s A Strong Supporter Of Social Justice
There are plenty of people in the entertainment industry who have no interest in doing anything other than the job(s) they’re paid to do. Bo has never been that kind of celebrity, however. He’s always been someone who wants to use his platform to raise awareness for various causes and projects. Recently, Bo has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter Movement.
8. He’s Struggled With Anxiety
Bo may seem like he’s always cool, calm, and collected, but that isn’t really the case. He has dealt with anxiety for much of his life. Bo told NPR, “my anxiety didn’t really wake up until I was maybe a sophomore in high school and I was, you know, in and out of the hospital with stomach problems thinking I had some gastro issue, and it really was, oh, I’m just nervous…I think it’s – I do think I just have a sort of chemical disposition for anxiety.”
9. He’s In A Relationship
From the beginning of his career, it’s always been clear that Bo is someone who enjoys his privacy. Although he loves getting the chance to connect and interact with fans, he also likes to keep many of the details of his personal life out of the spotlight. One thing we do know, however, is that he has been in a relationship with Lorene Scafaria. Lorene is a filmmaker who wrote and directed the 2012 movie Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.
10. He Has A Successful YouTube Channel
Like many modern entertainers, Bo got his start on the internet. In 2006, he posted some videos of himself singing on YouTube and although they were meant for his friends and family, they ended up going viral. Now, his YouTube channel has 1.75 million followers and his videos have gotten more than 300 million views.