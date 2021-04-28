Not to be confused with legendary soccer player Bobby Charlton, Bobbi Charlton is a talented actress who has been in the industry for decades. Although almost all actors have very interesting journeys, Bobbi’s is especially unique. As a trans woman, she has had to overcome lots of obstacles to get where she is today. Through it all, however, she has never given up on her love for acting and her passion is evident in every project she works on. These days, Bobbi is best known for her role as Jackie in the TV series A Million Little Things, and there are lots of fans who are hoping to see more of her character. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bobbi Charlton.
1. She Started To Question Her Gender At Five
There have always been lots of debates about whether or not children have the mental capacity to understand gender identity. While they may not have the language to express themselves clearly, there have been lots of trans people who have reported that they’ve always felt like they were in the wrong body. Bobbi Charlton is one of them. Although she was assigned male at birth, by the time she was about five years old, she felt that she wasn’t meant to be a boy.
2. She’s Canadian
Bobbi was born and raised in Canada and as far as we know she still lives there today and she hasn’t discussed any plans to relocate. Prior to her role in A Million Little Things, she was best known for her role in The Magicians which was filmed in Canada.
3.She’s A Formally Trained Actress
Acting has been an important part of Bobbi’s life for many years, and she has put a lot of time and effort into perfecting her craft. She has undergone formal training at William Davis Centre for Actor’s Study in Canada. She has also studied at Gastown Actors Studio.
4. She Isn’t Active On Social Media
Social media is the first place most people look when they want to learn more about someone in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately for Bobbi’s fans, however, they don’t find any information about her. From what we can tell, she does not have social media accounts on any platforms. This makes sense seeing as how Bobbi is a private person overall.
5. She Was Featured In A Documentary
Despite her desire for privacy, Bobbi’s transition is one thing she has been open about sharing. Her story was featured in a documentary called Finding Bobbi which was released in 2019. The film told the story of Bobbi’s journey of self-discovery and her decision to transition in her 50s.
6. She Doesn’t Do Many Interviews
Doing interviews typically comes with the territory of a career in the entertainment business. Bobbi, however, has managed to avoid doing many interviews and she doesn’t seem to do many public appearances. This probably does hand in hand with the fact that she enjoys her privacy.
7. She Has Theater Experience
Most people are only familiar with the work that Bobbi has done on the screen. Many don’t realize that she’s also had a solid theater career over the years. In fact, she began her career on the stage prior to transitioning, but she ended up taking a 23 year break from performing. Some of her theater credits include Rehearsal for Murder, Think I’m Falling in Love with You, and The Soldier’s Tale.
8. She’s Dealt With Depression
As you can imagine, feeling like you weren’t born in the right body isn’t an easy thing to deal with. Even though Bobbi did her best to move through life in the way that was expected of her, she simply couldn’t shake the way she felt. For years, she struggled with body dysmorphia and depression but she has found a sense of peace since her transition.
9. She Was Married
Bobbi may have been willing to do a documentary that talked about her life prior to transitioning, but it isn’t something she likes to dwell on. Before her transition, Bobbi lived a completely different life. At one point in time, she was even married to a woman in hopes that marriage would help solidify her identity as a man. It’s unclear whether Bobbi has any children.
10. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Bobbi has overcome a lot of things throughout the years. Transitioning is never an easy thing to do. However, doing it in your 50s can present a unique set of challenges. She hopes that her journey can serve as an inspiration to others, especially those who may be struggling to figure out their gender identity.