When it comes to style, Bobbie Thomas knows more than a thing or two. The well-known fashion and beauty expert has had an impressive career that includes being the style editor on The Today Show. She has also appeared on several other TV shows including The Fashion Police and The Wendy Williams Show. Throughout the years, Bobbie has made a very impressive name for herself and continues to leave her mark on the industry. If fashion and beauty advice is what you want, Bobbie Thomas is your person. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Bobbie Thomas.
1. Her Husband Suffered A Stroke
In 2019, Bobbie’s husband, Michael, suffered a stroke at the age of 40. Bobbie opened about the incident in a post on Today where she discussed her husband’s health and his recovery process. Michael is still recovering, but has made loads of progress since his stroke. Bobbie told Today, “We celebrate every little victory. It’s hard to appreciate those small things if we look ahead. In a weird way, I would never want this to happen to anybody, but there has been so many gifts that have come along with having to reprioritize, and there’s a bond we have that’s unbreakable.”
2. She Also Goes By Bobbie Buzz
When you work in any avenue of the entertainment industry, it’s common to use a stage name. If the name Bobbie Thomas doesn’t familiar to you, it may be because you’re more familiar with the other name she goes by: Bobbie Buzz.
3. She Was Raised On Both Coasts
The east coast is known for the fast pace of cities like New York, while the west coast is known for the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles. Bobbie was fortunate enough to be able to grow up experiencing both sides of the country. She was born in Rhode Island, but spent her time between New England and Los Angeles.
4. She Dated A Member Of N’Sync
If you grew up in the 2000s, you remember just how popular N’Sync used to be. You may have even wanted to date one of the group members. Bobbie Thomas was lucky enough to actually get the chance. She dated JC Chasez from 1997 to 2001.
5. She’s A Blogger
In addition to all of the work she does on TV, Bobbie is also a Blogger who likes to create her own content. In 2009, she started a website called, Bobbie, where she brands herself as a “professional girlfriend.” Her website is under construction at the moment, but she promises to have some “amazing” things to share when she returns.
6. She’s A Mom
Bobbie has a busy schedule, but she always manages to make time to hang out with her family. She is a devoted mother to an adorable little boy named Miles. She is also the mom to a cute little longhaired Chihuahua which she loves to post about on Instagram.
7. She Studied Psychology
At one point, Bobbie Brown wanted to have a career in the psychology field. She attended the University of Colorado where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. After completing college, she enrolled in graduate school and finished three years of course work. Although her career doesn’t relate to her area of study, she’s still managed to find the path that makes her happy and fulfilled.
8. She Is Passionate About Spreading Knowledge On Fertility
Bobbie Thomas is a strong advocate for fertility education. She has struggled with infertility and underwent IVF to conceive her son. In 2016, she launched a campaign during National Infertility Awareness Week called “Fertility Facts: Know More. Start Asking“. Although her journey to motherhood wasn’t easy, Bobbie is thankful for where she and her family are today.
9. She Supports Breast Cancer Awareness
Bobbie is a compassionate person who tries to be as mindful and helpful as possible. In addition to infertility, Bobby is also passionate about other issues that impact women’s health. She is a strong supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness month and uses her platform to educate and inform her supporters.
10. She Really Into Nails
Fashion in the form of clothing and accessories isn’t the only thing that interests Bobbie. She’s also very into in keeping her nails in tip-top shape and she often posts images of her latest nail designs. While some people prefer plan nail looks, Bobby likes to spice it up with bright colors and nail jewels.