Bobby Bones is a legend in the world of radio. Bobby has been an on-air personality for the last two decades. Thanks to his hard work and the success of his radio show, Bones has been dubbed ‘the most powerful man in country music.’ Even if you’re not a country music fan, you may still be familiar with Bobby Bones. He is currently a full-time mentor on American Idol where he offers advice and encouragement to contestants as they prepare for their performances. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bobby Bones.
1. He Has A Rap Alter Ego
Bobby Bones is best-known for his work in the country music world, but he’s also got a love for hip hop music. Bones has a rap alter ego named Captain Caucasian and he likes to show off his skills from time to time. He even performed at the iHeart Country Music Festival in 2018.
2. He’s An Author
Bobby Bones isn’t just an author; he’s a best-selling author. That’s right, Bobby has written two books that have ended up on the New York Times Bestseller’s list. His book, Fail Until You Don’t was released in 2018 and his book Bare Bones was released in 2017.
3. He Grew Up In A Trailer
Money isn’t an issue for Bobby Bones now, but that wasn’t always the case. He grew up in Arkansas and came from very humble beginnings. His father left the family when Bobby was very young. Bobby lived in a trailer with his mother and younger sister. His mother was an alcoholic who supported him and his sister with welfare checks and food stamps. Sadly, Bobby’s mother passed away in 2011.
4. He Won Dancing With The Stars
Not only is Bobby Bones a talented radio host and rapper, he can also dance. In 2018, Bobby Bones won Dancing with the Stars in what The Chicago Tribune described as the “biggest upset” in the show’s history. After the win, Bones thanked his fans in an Instagram post that read: “Who would have thought someone with zero dance experience, nor a trained pro athlete would make it this far. … Thanks for letting me represent the normal folks. I’m going to try to win it for you. The people. My people.”
5. He Collects Shoes
Bobby Bones has a massive shoe collection. He is so obsessed with shoes that he’s been given the name Shoe Boy. Bobby says that his love for shoes developed as a result of him not being able to afford name brand shoes when he was a kid.
6. He Doesn’t Drink
Bobby doesn’t drink alcohol. In fact, he’s never had a drink in his entire life. His reason for choosing not to drink stems from the fact that both of his parents struggled with alcoholism. However, in recent years, Bobby has contemplated having a drink to celebrate some of the major moments in his life.
7. He Was Excited To Interview Garth Brooks
As a radio host, Bobby has gotten to interview all sorts of celebrities. One of his most memorable moments was the first time he got to interview country music legend, Garth Brooks who is one of the best-selling artists of all time.
8. He Developed An Interest In Radio In High School
While most teenagers were partying and hanging out at the mall on the weekends, Bobby was working. When Bobby Bones was in high school he got a job as a janitor at a local radio station. While working there, he developed an interest in radio and began to learn the ropes. He eventually began to work a nighttime radio shift at the station.
9. His Daily Plan For Each Show Is Always A Secret
Most radio shows are scripted to some extent. Although every single word may not be planned, the hosts have a good idea of what they will talk about during each broadcast. That’s not how Bobby Bones show works though. He keeps the plan for each show to himself and likes to let the entire show go with the flow.
10. Finishing High School Was A Major Accomplishment
Graduating from high school is just one of those things that most people expect to do without really thinking. That’s not everyone’s reality though, including Bobby Bones and his family. Living in rural Arkansas left education slightly out of reach for Bobby’s family. When Bobby graduated from high school, he became the first person in his family to do.