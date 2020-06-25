When Bobby Dodd appeared on Married at First Sight in 2018, he was hoping to meet the love of his life. Lucky for him, he found just that. When he agreed to marry his wife, Danielle, the very first time they met, he took a big leap of faith that may have been the best decision of his life. On top of that, Bobby’s sweet disposition quickly made him a favorite among fans. Now, with two years of marriage under his belt, Bobby is living the life he’s always wanted, and he couldn’t be happier about it. Although Married at First Sight couples have a fairly low success rate, Bobby is proud to defy the odds. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bobby Dodd from Married at First Sight.
1. He Likes To Go Hunting
Married at At First Sight didn’t really get into the details of Bobby’s hobbies. Most viewers wouldn’t have pegged him for an outdoors kinda, but that’s exactly what he is. Bobby loves to spend time outside and one of his favorite things to do is go hunting – especially for waterfowls.
2. He’s A Dad
Having a family has always been important to Bobby. After he and Danielle tied the knot, there was just one missing component: a child. In February 2019, Bobby got the missing piece to the puzzle when he and Danielle welcomed their daughter into the world. In January 2020, the couple did an interview with People Magazine explaining that they were especially grateful because the birthing process did not go smoothly.
3. He Likes To Cook
Since Bobby didn’t get married until his late 20s, he was no stranger to preparing his own meals and taking care of himself. Fortunately, his cooking skills have stayed with him and he isn’t afraid to get in the kitchen. He seems to be especially skilled at preparing different kids of meat.
4. He’s A Texas Native
We’ve all heard the saying ‘everything’s bigger in Texas’, and apparently, the hearts are bigger there too. Bobby was born and raised in Texas and he has been heavily invested in his marriage since day one. He and his family still live in the Dallas area, and don’t appear to have any plans of relocating anywhere else.
5. Danielle’s Age Initially Bothered Him
When Bobby signed up for the show, he told the experts that he would only be interested in a woman his age, or maybe someone a few years younger. When he was paired with Danielle, he was initially hesitant because she was three years older than him. The experts believed that Danielle and Bobby were so compatible that the age difference wouldn’t matter, and it turns out they were right.
6. He’s A Sports Fan
As a Texas native, it only makes sense that Bobby also be a fan of Texas sports. He supports all of the local sports teams and has an extra special place in his heart for the Dallas Cowboys. Even though the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in more than 20 years, Bobby still roots for his home team.
7. He Loves Dogs
Bobby is a huge dog person. Prior to his marriage, he even considered his dog to be one of his best friends. When finding the perfect partner, Bobby told the experts that it was important for his future wife to also have a strong love of dogs. Luckily, Danielle and Bobby are definitely on the same page when it comes to this.
8. He’s A Brand Ambassador
Even though it has been a couple of years since Bobby was featured on the show, he’s still built a nice following on social media. On Instagram, he has nearly 100,000 subscribers which have opened up lots of possibilities for him. He is currently a brand ambassador for a CBD company called BodyChek Wellness.
9. His Parents Are His Role Models
Bobby grew up in a very loving home. That’s one of the reasons he was excited to start a family of his own. His parents have been married for decades, and he credits them with setting a good example of what a marriage should be. He hopes that his own marriage will be as long and successful as theirs.
10. He Plays Golf
Bobby may not be a professional athlete, but he still likes to get out and have some fun on the golf course. When he has time, he loves to get outside and play with his friends. In 2019, he even competed in a local golf tournament, but unfortunately, he didn’t win.