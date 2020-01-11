10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bobby Lytes

Bobby Lytes from the reality television series “Love and Hip-hop: Miami” has lived up to his name as he has lit our screens with so much drama. He attracts both love and hate from the show’s fans. How do you handle such a controversial life? Well, Bobby has quite a thick skin and does not let any rumors about his life stop him from doing whatever he wants. He became a television sensation upon his debut role in the reality show. The self-proclaimed “sucker for some good old shade” was apprehensive about his sexual orientation, but that is in the past; Bobby has since boldly stood by his identity. You may know him from the identity debates he has sparked, but that is not all that revolves around Bobby’s life, so here is more.
1. He is a transgender
On his debut on “Love and Hip-Hop: Miami,” Bobby stood out as the first-ever public gay cast of the show. Since coming out as gay, he had to endure struggles in his personal life, especially rejection from the hip-hop community, which historically has been quite repulsive towards the members of the LGBTQ community. It did not come as a surprise to the reality show fans when Bobby broke the news of his transformation to becoming transgender. He has kept a spirited fight in articulating the need for acceptance for members of the LGBTQ community. The reality star revealed to his Instagram followers in a post saying, “Say hello to VANITY, she is getting ready for our campaign!!!” as per MTO news.In his new world, he goes by the name Vanity, and we are all eager to see how he copes with the new life.
2. He tried making romantic advances towards Lil Nas X
Since his declaration to be gay, the record-breaking country rapper has set tongues wagging, and Bobby could not hide his admiration for him. To the reality star, this presented a perfect opportunity to put forward his intentions to his crush. He started by posting a picture of the country music star with a caption, “#MCM somebody tell Lil Nas X I’m tryna riiiiide till I can’t no more!” Interestingly he did not stop at that; in the follow up to Instagram hints, Bobby took a chance at the 2019 Video Music Awards. He was lucky enough to meet his crush and tried not to let the opportunity slip by trying to get the attention of Lil Nas X. Unfortunately, his efforts were thwarted by the “Old Town Road” remix hitmaker’s failure to show interest in his advances. Talk of a lousy day for Bobby, according to BET as social media took note of his struggles and blew up with hilarious mockery on twitter and Instagram of his glaring actions. We wish him all the best in his tough quest to woo his crush.
3. He is a Singer
The Miami-based star has hit the studios and proved to his fans, “Lytes Mafia,” as he calls them that he is talented. He has several tracks to his name, some of which are “Bang Bang,” “No Comment,” “Oh God,” “My Nigga,” among many more. He can sing as well as rap; in an interview with The Breakfast Club on Revolt TV, he confirmed that he is a skilled songwriter.
4. He is Trina’s cousin
Trina and Bobby Lytes were both cast members of “Love and Hip-Hop Miami,” and their bond stands out from the rest. The duo is linked by blood; Trina and Bobby are first cousins. Typical of any family, they have had their fair share of bad and enjoyable moments.
5. He is a model
Who would even imagine Bobby modeling after people slammed his walk? It is amusing how he went contrary to his haters and got a call to walk in a fashion show. It was quite an ideal way to humiliate his critics since he also got the chance to model during New York Fashion Week in 2019.
6. He gets criticism from the hip-hop industry
Bobby Lytes’ stardom has not been the smoothest of his rides. Being an outspoken LGBTQ community member has earned him homophobic comments. Hip-hop culture has always condemned same-sex relationships; he, therefore, faces resistance from the community as a gay rapper. He took the crusade to his social media, alluding to his slow musical career progress as the cause of the homophobic treatment. He sparked off a heated debated on social media after he was quoted claiming, “IF I WAS STRAIGHT I WOULD HAVE BEEN PLATINUM; LET’S ARGUE.” His comments attracted varied opinions from his followers; some were in agreement while a significant number challenged his remarks.
7. He got arrested for involvement in a brawl
You know Bobby for his series of antics, but the long arm of the law caught up with him at Fort Lauderdale night club. Seemingly Bobby had one too many for the road that resulted in him breaking the law. His arrest records as per Starcasm maintain that he was charged for both failure to obey a police officer and for public indecency. The police may have got everything right except for the star’s race. The records list him as white, yet he is African-American.
8. His ex-boyfriend
He dated his fellow “Love and Hip-hop” cast Jeffrey, but their relationship was a rocky one since the Miami-based rapper was dissatisfied with multiple things by his boyfriend. Despite Bobby’s confession that Jeffrey meant a lot to him and he planned to take their relationship to the next level, they had to part ways with their cast member, Malik, Jeffreys’ ex-boyfriend taking center stage in their separation.
9. He has a close relationship with his mother
Bobby loves his mother, and passionately talks about her. He is nostalgic about his upbringing by his single mother while his dad was serving criminal sentences in jail.
10. He was said to have HIV
Feuds can bring out the ugliest side of people, and the one between Khia and Bobby Lytes serves as proof. The two have been feuding for long, and at one time, Khia accused Bobby of having HIV. Khia, however, got backlash for taking the joke way too far.