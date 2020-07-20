Canadian comedian, Bobby Mair, has been cracking jokes for as long as he can remember. He entered the comedy scene about a decade ago, and he has been doing his thing ever since. In 2017, he landed his first acting role in the show Learn It or Burn It and it became clear that he was a natural in front of the camera. He and his wife also had their relationship documented in the series, Bobby & Harriet Get Married. His most recent role in the CW show, Killer Camp, has given Bobby another opportunity to combine the best of both worlds. When it comes to being funny, Bobby Mair is someone who brings it every time. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bobby Mair.
1. He Was Adopted
In many ways, adoption is a wonderful thing. However, it can also leave adoptees with lots of question about their biological relatives. Bobby was adopted and was able to track his mother down using social media. He also discovered that he has two half siblings, but he was the only one placed for adoption.
2. He’s Dealt With Anxiety And Depression
Bobby has made an entire career out of making laugh. However, at times, he has had difficulty finding that joy in his own life. Over the years, he has struggled with anxiety and depression at different points in his life. Comedy has proven to be a good outlet to help him deal with those feelings.
3. He’s A Big Survivor Fan
Survivor is the longest running reality show on the air. Since it’s debut in 2000, the show has earned millions of viewers and Bobby Mair is one of them. He told Media Village, “I loved Survivor growing up and watched it for probably 10 years. During the lockdown I actually went back and started watching it again.”
4.He’s Working On Material For His Next Tour
Touring is one of the best ways for stand-up comedians to present new material and keep their fans entertained. Bobby doesn’t have any upcoming tour dates at the moment, but according to his website, he is currently working on new material to perform for his next tour.
5.He Used To Work In Food Delivery
Like many other people, Bobby has worked a lot of odd jobs over the years. One of the most interesting things he’s done was deliver food to a local daycare center. He told Beyond The Joke, “In 2005 I had a job delivering food to daycares where I would have to get up really early and drive and I once dreamed with my eyes open there were giant bugs running beside my car then woke up and saw they were in fact other cars hurling towards me.”
6. He Likes To Travel
Traveling is one of the few things in life that nothing can compare to. There’s something priceless about getting the chance to visit new places and experience different cultures and perspectives. Bobby has been lucky enough to do some traveling over the years. He’s visited places like Australia, Costa Rica, and Sri Lanka.
7. He Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Presence
Bobby has been working in the entertainment industry for quite some time, but it appears he’s never gotten too caught up in the hype of social media. Although he has accounts on Instagram and Twitter, he doesn’t have very large followings on either platform. On Instagram, he has less than 3,000 followers. On Twitter he has more than 8,500.
8. He Is Related To Justin Bieber
Bobby may not be a Belieber, but he’s got something even the biggest Justin Bieber fans don’t: a blood connection. Justin Bieber and Bobby are third cousins, but they have never actually met. Bobby says that he’s attempted to reach out to the Biebs on social media, but he never got a response.
9. He Was Once A “Medical Lab Rat”
Bobby has done a lot of crazy things over the years, but the craziest might just be becoming a “medical lab rat”. During his interview with Beyond The Joke, he explained that in 2009 he allowed tests to be run on him in a medical lab. Fortunately, nothing bad happened to him.
10. He Loves Dark Humor
He wouldn’t consider himself a dark comedian, but Bobby has always been a fan of dark humor both as a comedian and as a fan. In fact, much of his material leans a little on the dark side. Dark humor might not be for everyone, but it definitely has a very important place in the world of comedy.