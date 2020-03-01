Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke’s Biggest Mistakes

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not strangers to the many things that people do wrong around LA. This is, after all, a show about people who can and will do anything that will get them what they want. They are not accustomed to being told no. They are not accustomed to having anyone tell them that they are not doing the right thing, that they are not in a good place, or that they are not living their best lives. They do what they want, and they don’t care who they hurt in the process. We can say that there are some people who are a lot worse about this than others, but it’s Brooke who stands out to us the most as being someone who makes poor decisions and then thinks about them after they already happened. She’s sometimes not the brightest crayon in the box, and we thought we might go over some of her worst decisions.
Sleeping with Deacon
Of all the decisions she’s made, and she’s made some bad ones, this is the worst. This one is the worst because she knew what she was doing when she did it, and yet she still did it. He was her son-in-law. She slept with him regardless of the fact that he was married to her daughter at the time, and that is not a thing she is proud of. Yet, she did it. He came over to her house when she was drinking and sad about her marriage to Thorne being over. He had a drink with her, and they both drunkenly thought it would be a good idea to get naked. It was not a good idea, for the record. Unfortunately for Brooke, that meant that she ended up pregnant with Hope, and Deacon is her own father. That’s ugly, considering he is also her ex-brother-in-law. Gross.
Cheating with Bill
When you are allegedly so close to your sister that you don’t do anything to hurt family, you don’t sleep with her husband. Okay, so she fought it for a long time when she came back to town and went to work for Spencer Publications after she did this to her sister once. Katie was married to Bill that time around, and her sister came in and ended up falling for Bill – again – while he fell for her, too, and they ended up sneaking around, making out, and wanting to end that marriage and be with one another. It was gross, and she knew that while she was doing it. Yet again, though, it was something she knew was wrong and did it anyway.
Sleeping with Hope’s High School Boyfriend
Okay, so she didn’t choose to do this, but we still don’t know how she didn’t know that the kid she was with was definitely not her husband. She was masked. He was masked. And it was a case of mistaken identity, but it was an ugly situation that she put herself in while having sex with a man who was not her husband in the middle of a party that was meant for something else entirely. It was a very ugly moment and we don’t know how either of them didn’t know that they weren’t with the right person. This seems to be a bit much for us to handle, but they maintained – always – that neither of them knew that they weren’t with the right person. They claim it was a mistake, so that is what we will continue to go with.
Marrying Ridge Over and Over
Honestly, though. These two never manage to work through their issues, and they never seem to be happy with one another. They are constantly in the middle of so much more drama than they can afford to have, yet here they are. They are always in the middle of making one another completely miserable, and that does not seem to matter to them. They don’t like to put their marriage first, but they always put their adult kids first. They cheat on one another. They end engagements and then get back together left and right. They are a mess, and it’s always a mistake for her to marry him.