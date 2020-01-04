Bold and the Beautiful: Burning Questions Asked

Bold and the Beautiful fans always have more questions than answers. That’s what makes us keep coming back for more, right? We love to do things like see how things go, see how to make things better than they already are, and we love to see if we can shake it up a bit by changing the way we watch our favorite shows. But that doesn’t mean we don’t still have some questions we really do want answers to. Sure, we might not get those answers, and we might not be able to find out what we are looking for in any capacity outside of just asking and knowing that no one will ever come to us with what we want, but that won’t stop us from asking and wondering and hoping that just maybe we might get some answers to our burning questions in the new year.
How Long Will Brooke and Ridge Keep This Up?
Really, and honestly, how much more of this do we have to take? How much longer do we have to watch them argue over their kids and make sure the other knows that they will never be a number one priority because they are literally always going to put their grown adult children first even though they can take care of themselves – and really do need to learn to take care of themselves in the process? We are so done and so tired and so over this. Like, you guys couldn’t get it together because neither of you were willing to ditch your feelings about Thomas and Hope and Steffy and Liam, but now you guys are willing to just forget all of that and move on? We don’t think so.
What Does Wyatt See in Flo?
Honestly. What does he see in her? As far as we can tell, all she has done is lie about everything. All the things that she did, all the things that she knew, and she’s done nothing but make a mess of everything since she came back. She founded their relationship on a lie. She continued to lie. She let things ruin more than one family, and yet he still feels things for her. We will be forever upset by this, and we will be forever confused by all of this. It’s too much for us, and we aren’t sure how to focus on anything other than the monstrosity that is their problem with one another.
Will Hope Ever Grow Up?
We vote no, but we thought she had a chance this year. Finally getting married and becoming a mother didn’t change her, though. She still needs her mother to clean up her messes, and she still needs everyone to like her and everyone to be on her side and she needs to feel like the center of everyone’s universe all the time no matter what. She cannot handle her life and her ways without anyone making her feel less than she is. She gives all of her validation and her feelings into the power of everyone’s hands but her own, and she’s got to stop that. If we are being honest, we do not think for even a second that this young woman has an actual clue what she wants in life. She is a total wreck, and it shows.
Will Liam Ever Realize His True Feelings?
We think that of most people around here lately, he’s grown the most. He’s come to see things for what they are a lot more than he has in the past, and that is another big deal. We will give him credit where credit is due, and he has come a long way. But, we don’t know that he knows what he wants. We think that he wants to be with Steffy deep down on the inside, but we think that he knows that she will not accept him as he is at this moment in time, and that is keeping him with Hope. We also think he feels like he has to care for Hope in a way that is like a father-figure or a babysitter, almost. We don’t think their situation is overly healthy.