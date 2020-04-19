Bold and the Beautiful Characters We Have a Love/Hate Relationship With

Bold and the Beautiful fans have a love/hate relationship with many of the characters on the show. We love to hate them, and we hate to love them. It’s a lot, we know, but there are just some characters we have such mixed emotions about, and we get that this is the same for so many of you. There are some characters who grow into this way of thinking, and there are many that grow out of it. For example, there was a time when we had such a strong love/hate relationship with Steffy. She was a handful, a problem, and she rarely made any good choices in her own life, but we’ve outgrown that. She’s now someone we love more than we dislike, and that’s taken her out of the love/hate feeling and put her right into the love category. But, not everyone has grown out of that, to be quite honest. So, who is it that we are still loving to hate? We will tell you now.
Bill
We love him. He’s strong and he is bold, and he is never anything less than he says he is. However, he is also someone who as a lot to offer, a lot to give back, and he’s someone who has no problem hurting others. We adore the fact that he says what’s on his mind without worrying how anyone else will feel. But, we dislike what he consistently does to Katie with Brooke. It’s old. It’s ugly, and we are all over this.
Katie
She’s so wishy-washy, and she spends a bit too much time in the business of everyone else. If she spent nearly as much time involved in her own business rather than that of everyone else, we have a feeling that she would be a much happier woman. But, that’s just us. For now, she’s got to get herself under control. And, she has to stop forgiving Brooke and Bill for doing the exact same things to her over and over again.
Brooke
She’s amazing, but we cannot stand it that she feels the entire world revolves around her. She does horrible things, and she takes no responsibility for those things. She’s always ‘forced’ to do things that are hurtful and wrong because someone else made her do it by doing things for themselves. She’s got a lot going on in her life that has her feeling like she’s able to do anything she wants without any consequence, and she has to get over that. She reminds me so much of my 9-year-old.
Ridge
He’s a mess, and he knows it. He has to find a way to stop being like this, but we don’t know that he can do that. We don’t know that he has it in him to be like that, and to be someone who is not good enough for himself. He always goes back to Brooke when he knows that it will never work, and we get so mad at him for not telling her to get lost and to leave his kids alone, to let them find their own ways in life, and to back off his kids. We wish he’d grow a spine when it comes to her, honestly.
Wyatt
Why would we put him on here? Well, we will tell you this for certain; he’s a young man we really love. But, we hate that he did what he did to Sally. He was clearly happy with her, but he let his mother – his overbearing, mean, horrible, not-very-nice mother – get into his head. No young woman will ever be good enough for his mother, except Flo – the kidnapper and liar. He let mommy get into his head, he messed up big time as a result, and now we have to sit here and wonder what he was thinking. Why did he do this? Now he’s hurt Sally and caused her to go to extreme levels to win him back – yes, we do understand that she’s responsible for herself – and Flo is just as nasty as ever. She’s just really good at pretending she is not a nasty little thing. We love Wyatt, but we hate his personal choices.