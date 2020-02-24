Bold and the Beautiful Characters with Smaller Roles that We Adore

Bold and the Beautiful fans know you don’t have to be the most important character on a show to be a big character. You don’t have to be in every scene on every single episode all the time to be the kind of person who makes a big impact. It’s a lot like the famous saying the best gifts come in small packages. Sometimes, the best characters come in smaller roles. They aren’t the people we follow the most. They aren’t the people who have the most lines. They are often the people who are minor but so fun and so amazing that you cannot help but want to see more of them. We have a few of our own favorites from this show, but we thought we might share a few with you so you can get to know them yourself.
Douglas Forrester
He is but a small child, but we are so absolutely in love with him. He’s only been around a few months, and he doesn’t have that much time on the show, but this is a child who will steal your heart in a second and make your life feel so good you cannot even get over it. He’s got the difficult job of being a child who lost his mother, and then he bonded with a woman who thought she lost her newborn baby. They were both sad and depressed, and they fell for one another in a way that made them want to be family. She adopted him and loves him, but his father is using him to get to her and that’s a big problem. What we cannot figure out, though, is how anyone could not want to make this little boy as happy as can be. He’s so talented at such a young age, and he’s so sweet, and really that little voice just melts us all. He brings a lot more to the show than even some of the adults do, and he is just a joy to watch.
Emmy
Why do they not bring her to the show more often? They are not wise enough to offer her a full-time position, or maybe they are wiser than we like to give them credit for. She’s so funny, and her small roles and short appearances often make it impossible for us to even notice there is anyone else on the show. She manages to make it beyond clear that she is the absolute star of any scene she is in, no matter how big or small. She plays Bill’s assistant, and we are convinced they could fire every single actor on this show and we’d still watch if she were the only cast member just going about her every day job by herself. She’s hilarious. She steals the show every single time, and we cannot get enough of her in any capacity. She’s got so much to offer, and we adore her. She is nothing short of absolutely fabulous and amazing, and we love that about her. She’s a force, and she’s the best thing that ever happened to Bill Spencer – though we also love us some Justin and a few of his other main character people. Either way, Sheryl Underwood makes it clear that she doesn’t need a major role around here to be the best thing that ever happened to this show.
Gladys Pope
She’s not been on the set in more than 8 year now, but we love her. We love her so much we cannot get enough of her in any way, shape, or form. She was the best friend and makeup artist to the original Sally Spectra – the grandmother, not the one who is currently dealing with some serious health issues and the problems that her ex has caused in her life. She is a woman who is a bit over the top, which was only made better by the fact that she was already an elderly woman. She said what she thought. She had great ideas that were just so bad that they were comical and she made us laugh nonstop.