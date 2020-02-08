Bold and the Beautiful Couples We Are Shocked Made it Work

Bold and the Beautiful couples are a dime a dozen. They are together one day, not together the next day, with someone else the day after, and back together a day later. They don’t really seem to have any impulse control. They don’t have any desire to do the right thing or make the right choices. They don’t seem to care how they make other people feel as long as they feel good in the moment. They have so many things in their lives that they can make work, but they choose not to. On the same hand, they also have so many things in their lives that they cannot make work, yet they continue to force it when it’s not all right. We thought it was strange when Brooke and Ridge decided to try again, but then we realized that there are a few couples who just shock us. We cannot believe these couples are still together.
Ridge and Brooke
We just can’t figure this one out. They are still together, and we cannot believe it. How? They were signing divorce papers before Christmas, and now they are happily back together and not working on a divorce even though she just learned he was making out with Shauna during their separation and their impending divorce. Now she’s mad at Shauna – a little at Ridge, but mostly at the other woman – and she’s making the choice to stick with the man she’s married to. How can they possibly make this work, and why are they even still trying? Just why? It makes little to no sense to us in any capacity, and it’s a shocking situation all the way across.
Flo and Wyatt
If you want to get technical, they didn’t last. They ended. She lied, she had to leave, and things didn’t go well for them, but she’s back and he was so quick to ditch Sally for this less than ideal situation. So, we are surprised that they ‘made’ it after all of this. They have so many things that don’t work for us. They are not a good couple. They are still trying to make this work, and we cannot figure out why. What does he see in her? She was his high school sweetheart who he had to leave in the middle of the night when he and his mom had to get out of town. So? There’s social media. He’s famous now, and she didn’t know where he was or who he was with? All that time and they didn’t have any Instagram DMs or Facebook messages to send to one another? We doubt that. It doesn’t work for us, but they are managing to make it work for them, which shocks us in our entirety.
Eric and Quinn
They are so low key right now, but she’s back. She’s lost her crazy, and she did that because she was basically told she had to get it together or she would lose her place in the family line. Being a Forrester is very important to her. She spent a very long time in her life doing things that didn’t work for her, like being a working mom and a single mom and a mom who didn’t know who the father of her son was. She spent a lot of time not getting to live the life she wanted to live as a result, and she didn’t get to live the high life for a very long time. She likes this life, and she’s not really willing to lose it, though her friend is back now and Brooke has hurt her, so this is something she is not okay with. She’s going to do all she can to make sure that she falls, but we are not going to be that surprised if this is the end of her and Eric and their marriage. For now, though, we are just sitting here all shocked and surprised that they have made it through and that they are living their very best lives. They seem to have something working in their favor, but they also seem to be the kind of couple we just didn’t see lasting.