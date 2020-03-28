Bold and the Beautiful Couples We Like Better as Friends

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that there are some couples who just don’t get it. They don’t get that they will really never work as a couple. It’s not that they are not good for one another or that they are bad for one another or that they are not in a good place. It’s that they are simply not good for one another in terms of the fact that they are always going to be better off as friends. They are always going to have more success in the friendship department than any other department, and we like that. Even though they are good together, they are just not meant to be. We have to focus on that right now and try to make you all see who may not be toxic or horrible for one another, but who will always be such good friends that we don’t actually want more from them.
Bill and Brooke
These two do have the toxic vibes we are talking about, but they are also good friends. When they take it upon themselves to have something to do work on that makes them a team, they are unstoppable. They are both demanding, and they both always get what they want, and they both make it their mission in life to force other people to do things their way or the highway, and that works for them. They are good like that, but we don’t know if there is anything else we can do that will make that change. They are not a good couple. Sure, they have some chemistry, but it’s just a physical attraction that is rather short-lived and rather inappropriate – always inappropriate. But, they are good when they are working together as friends. They make things happen, they are on the same page, and they are fiercely protective over the people they love. They are good friends, and we do wish they’d remember that.
Steffy and Liam
We have to admit that we like them together so much more than we like him with Hope, but we also think that they are always better as friends. He’s just not there yet. He’s not powerful enough and self-aware enough, or strong enough to have made it enough to be with her. She’s so much stronger and more powerful than he is, and they are not a good match. He’s indecisive and he’s not making good decisions and he always needs other people to tell him what he wants, and that is something that they have to figure out. They know it, too. But, they are good friends and excellent co-parents and they are so good when they do that. We love so much to see them with their babies and their time together is so sweet, but they are always going to be better off in that manner than other more romantic manners, and we know this. We know that they have this going for them, and we know that they can do this. It’s sweet, though, when they try harder.
Hope and Liam
They are not meant to be. First and foremost, they are too much alike. Neither one of them can live their own life without someone else telling them what to do. He needs everyone he knows to tell him how to live his life. She needs her mother to tell her how to live hers, and they are both too childish to be actual grownups. Neither of them has ever put the other first, and they both only seem to want the other when they are with someone else. It’s not a good combination. Maybe when they were teens an they were lovestruck, but it’s not something that we like now that they are adults. It is time for them to move on and to make their lives a little more or less whatever they can figure out at this point. We aren’t fans, but we don’t know how to make them stop. One of them will mess that up before much longer, we know, but which one and when? They are recently back to happy, but for how much longer? Honestly?