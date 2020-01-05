Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful: Liam’s Most Important Relationships

Bold and the Beautiful: Liam’s Most Important Relationships

43 seconds ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that so many people love Liam. He’s hard not to love, even if he is a bit of a mess from time to time. He’s a young man who is so confused, and we are still uncertain that he actually knows what he wants from life and in the future he is so carefully planning. He comes across as a young man who wants to do the right thing and make the right choices, but he also seems to feel a bit entitled and as if the world owes him for his childhood and for not knowing what his real life was like for so long. He’s been a young man with some serious problems for some time, and that’s been a problem for him. Though we think he’s growing up a lot now that he is a father, we thought we might look at the most important relationships in his life and see which of the women he’s been with have helped to shape him the most.

Hope

When he first came to LA to find the father he didn’t know his entire life after his mother died, he met Hope and they became friends. He developed feelings for her, but he was also friendly and feeling the same thing for Steffy when he realized that no one related to her was his biological father. The feelings he had for Hope were slightly dimmed when he realized that Steffy was not family and they would not be problematic if they were together. Hope spent a lot of time loving him in her innocent way, but it was never quite enough for him. Their time together has always been very sweet, but it was never something that he was so in love with. He was someone who definitely wanted to be with her, but she lacks a certain something.

Steffy

The certain something that Hope does not have is something that Steffy carries with pride. She’s bold and she’s beautiful and she makes choices we don’t think are all that appropriate from time to time, but she’s also living a life that is a lot more exciting. She always pushed Liam to be more. To do more. To seek more. She was always looking out for his future and for his personality. She always knew that there was a chance he could be someone else and that he could do things that were a lot more exciting, but she never got him to fully stop having feelings for Hope. We think she is the real love of his life no matter how many times he goes to Hope, because he only seems to choose Hope when Steffy is not available to him. She brings out all the good things in him that he needs to grow and learn and become the man he’s meant to be. We still think that there is some hope for them in the future when Hope finally messes up everything once and for all, but we don’t think that Steffy will be as quick or as easy to take him back this time around after all the drama he’s caused her.

Ivy</h2

He learned a lot from their time together. He thought that he might have a lot of history with the other women she knows, but that it might affect them, and he was right. He learned he could never really fall for her the same way that he fell for Steffy or Hope, and he learned that he is just a man who is torn between two women and cannot get enough of them. He had feelings for Ivy, but he could not commit to her the way that he needed to in order to make her happy enough to stay with him. She tried everything, and even went a little nuts trying to make things right, and it didn’t work. She was yet another woman who lost herself in her quest to make him love her, but things like that just don’t work out for men like him. She’s not that kind of girl, and he couldn’t stop her from trying to be someone she’s not.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Property Brothers Forever Home
The Details of The Property Brothers New HGTV Deal
Wheel of Time
What We Know about Amazon’s Wheel of Time Series So Far
This is the Real Reason Why Duck Dynasty Was Canceled
Here’s What We Know about the Darth Vader Prequel Show so Far
The Reason Jack Nicholson Didn’t Star in the Movie “Misery”
Here’s How to Make Your Own Star Wars Blue Milk
A Funny Bad Lip Reading of the Last Jedi With Yoda Singing
This Black Widow/ Kylo Ren Star Wars and Marriage Story Mashup is Awesome
Shervin Roohparver
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shervin Rooparver
Larissa Santos Lima
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Larissa Santos Lima
Winnie Harlow
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Winnie Harlow
Mattia Polibio
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mattia Polibio
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?