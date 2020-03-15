Bold and the Beautiful: Little Moments that Led to Big Changes

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that there are some pivotal moments around here that often mean more to anyone than anything else. They are not always the big ones, either. Sure, there are some moments that are bigger than others. That mean more than others. That stand out more than others. There are some moments that are going to be bigger and more important than others, but there are also moments that are going to seem like nothing in the moment, but they will one day mean something so much bigger. We think that the show is clearly filled with those. We also think that it’s learning to recognize these small moments in time that truly help us to see things from a different point of view.
When Steffy Changed
There was a time when she was just a young woman who was doing all she could to get what she wanted in life. We have absolutely no problem with anyone doing what they love and what they want in life. We haven’t a problem with anyone being bold enough to go after what they feel they should have in their lives or what they feel is theirs, but we do have a problem when people feel that they are nothing short of entitled to things. She was raised in a household in which she did get every single thing she wanted. She was not asked to be responsible or to earn anything or to worry about how other people felt. She was taught to take what she wanted and not worry about anyone. But, when she had her daughter, she grew up. She realized that life is not about taking. It’s about giving. It’s not always about her. It’s about everyone and their feelings, and she learned to be strong. She learned not to need a man and not to hurt others, and that was a pivotal moment in her life. It didn’t seem big then, but it’s big now.
When Douglas Bonded with Hope
The moment that his mother died, he was crushed. Caroline might not be the most responsible person in the world, and she might not have made the best choices, but she did do things her own way and she loved her son. He loved her, too. But, she’s gone. That’s when he came home with his father and he spent some time with their family. He met Hope, and they fell for one another. They both recognized something inside of the other. A missing piece. A baby without a mother and a mother without a baby. They were instantly bonded in that moment, and that was beautiful. It also changed the game significantly for Thomas, but not in a good way. that was a horrible situation, and there weas little we could do about that. He changed, too, but we have a feeling that this one simple moment is going to be one that we do not soon forget. It will shape this child and even Hope – and probably even her own daughter – for many years to come, and not always in the best way, if you ask us.
When Brooke and Ridge Ran Out on Her Wedding
The moment he found himself on the beach in Dubai stealing her from her wedding to Bill while she was in her full gown and about to give herself to him as his wife, he took off with her. They ran down the beach in front of their guests and the strangers who were just enjoying their time. They ran and they ran and they were together. That was a moment that seemed big, but it’s really so much bigger. It’s bigger because this is the moment we realized that these two only run. They run from one another when things get tough. They run back to one another when other things get tough. They spend their entire life running from one another and everything that makes them feel as if they aren’t doing life their way, and it was such a symbolic moment for the two of them. We might not understand it completely, but it was very telling for both.