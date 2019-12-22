Bold and the Beautiful: Pivotal Moments in Steffy’s Life

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that there are so many things going on right now in the world of Steffy. She’s in a dark place. This was a strange year for her filled with so many very high highs and very low lows. It wasn’t a mediocre year by any means, but it was a year in which her life went from high to low and back again with such force she couldn’t even function. Her life changed so much, and we cannot imagine she’s not ready for a new year to start so that she can have a fresh start and try to get things back in order. She’s struggled so much, and there is nothing else we can think of except the fact that there have been so many things that have helped her shape the person she’s become this year.
Thinking she Lost Liam
In the past year and a half, she’s had a long life to live. She finally found happiness with her husband, Liam, and their marriage. They were meant to be together, and they were….except that she kept making him feel as if Sally was the worst person ever, and then she teamed up with his father to take the girl down. That led to him spending more time with her, withdrawing from Steffy, and then eventually almost being in the wrong place at the wrong time, which led his father and wife to think he’d been killed in an explosion. They slept together in their grief, and that moment changed her forever.
Having Her Daughter
When baby Kelly was born, things changed for her. She knew that she made mistakes and that her life was not going well. She knew that her marriage might not work out after Liam found out about the moment she slept with his father and the time that she lied about it and got a paternity test. And she knew that he was having a baby with Hope at the time, and things were not going well. But the moment that their baby was born, they decided they had to try for her. When she caught him kissing Hope in the office, she was done. She chose herself, she walked away, and she made it her mission to be the best role model and person she could be for her daughter. When she told Liam she was not about to stand around and allow him to make a decision, she’s making it for him, she did the thing that everyone found beautiful. She chose herself and told Hope to have fun with the man who couldn’t commit. And that was the most pivotal moment in her life.
Adopting a Baby
When things were getting really good for Steffy, it was when she was raising her baby on her own, living her life for herself, and doing things that made her feel good about things. She was living her best life. She was happy and in a good place, and then she had a choice. She could take this baby from Flo and adopt her and give her a life and a home, and she did. She felt instantly like this baby was her own baby and that she was the sister of her own daughter – but that’s because she actually was the sister of her own daughter thanks to Reese stealing Liam and Hope’s baby, pretending it died, and selling it to Steffy without her knowledge. She once again chose herself and her daughter, and she changed their lives.
Losing a Baby
Losing her daughter nearly a year after getting her from the adoption she went through was a rough moment. To find out that this baby was the baby her ex had with his wife, and that she is actually the birth sister of her own daughter, was a very bittersweet moment. She was beyond happy that Liam and Hope didn’t lose their baby at birth and that her own daughter did not lose her own sister, but she was crushed after raising this baby and loving her as her own for almost a year. It was a moment that changed her forever.