Bold and the Beautiful Production Paused Amid COVID-19 Social Distancing

Bold and the Beautiful fans were saddened to learn that the show would be put on hold, but it is important right now. This is a trying, scary, confusing, uncertain time in our lives, and that means that we have to focus on doing what we can, and what CBS could do in this time was keep their staff and their crews at home to social distance. The show announced that they would go into hiatus right around the time that the CDC announced their new recommendations for keeping the country as safe as possible, and it means that there is a lot we have to share about COVID-19 and the coronavirus.
Production is Halted
This is the message we’ve shared on our other soap sites:
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to update the world with many different ideas, concepts, and pieces of advice for each person to follow. These are meant to help minimize risk, keep the elderly and those who have compromised immune systems safe, and hopeful to prevent the mass chaos that would ensue if everyone in the country became ill at the same time and overwhelmed the medical community as a whole.
Part of that responsibility is sharing updated information with the country that includes the suggestion that no group of people gather in any capacity if there are more than 10 people. This means that shows are halting production, teams and shutting down, and the world is basically coming to a stand-still in the most literal sense. It’s scary, but the cast and crew of Bold and the Beautiful understand that some things are just more important than keeping the country entertained every day when lives are at risk.
The show was officially halted as of March 17. Cast and crew were sent home, and they were told that they should practice their own form of social distancing. This means no going out, no group gatherings, and simply staying put at home with their families. This is not easy on anyone, but it is what is going to help the Coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti implemented guidelines in the city that require that things are put on hold, including the shut down of all productions. The network is hopeful that they can bring their cast and their crew back to work in approximately two weeks, and that’s what everyone is also hoping for. Until that point, though, there will be a need for everyone to stay home and stay out of the public. Even if you are not a person who has a high risk of suffering or death, you are a potential carrier who can make life miserable for others.
The Good News
It might not seem like it, but there is good news to be had in this difficult time. The good news for CBS fans is that showrunners are very hopeful that the show will resume filming in two weeks. They are hopeful to get back to work at the beginning of April filming new scenes and shows, and that’s good news. This is a show that does film six weeks in advance, so you will not find that you are missing any new episodes. In fact, you will find that you will get to see more than you should have this time of year since there will not be any March Madness or other sports to pre-empt your favorite shows.
Right now, good news comes in small forms. The small form here is that you are probably home to watch your favorite soaps, you probably have to find ways to stay entertained all day long now that your kids are home from school, and you can zone out for a half hour every single day while you watch this world go on. There will not be any interruptions at this point, and that’s all there is to it. We know that this is something you don’t have to stress about right now, and that is the actual good part. Every little thing helps when the world is this confusing and uncertain, and we know this.