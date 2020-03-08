Bold and the Beautiful Questions No One is Answering

Bold and the Beautiful fans aren’t sure how to go on from here, but there is a lot going on. There is so much that might work for so many people, but we know that some of the situations that are ongoing right now leave us with a lot of questions, and we aren’t sure they are the kind of questions that anyone will ever address. There’s a lot going on right now, and there is a lot that might not work out for anyone the way that they think it will work out, but this is a situation in which people are feeling good about things right now that might not continue to allow them to feel good. We have questions, and we want to ask them now.
Will Sally Live because of Bridget?
We hear that Bridget is back in town, and that can only mean one thing. Katie – the worst secret keeper in the world – has called the good doctor to ask her to come back and try and make things right with Sally. She is dying, and that is that, but thee is always a chance that the doctor can give her something experimental and different, and that it might work. We don’t think this road is going to be a short or easy one, but we do think that she is going to want to live now that she has Wyatt back in her life and she feels that she has a little something to live for. She’s in a good place because of this, and it might just work for her. She might get the help she needs, which might make things in Flo’s life difficult. She was okay with Wyatt pretending to choose Sally for a few weeks while she’s dying, but how will she handle this if Sally is not dying?
Will Wyatt Make Another Difficult Choice
He might have to. He might have to make a tough choice that is not good for him, but that’s all there is to it. We like to call this a consequence. He made a choice and he has to deal with the consequences of his actions. This is not something he can handle on his own, but it is something that he can deal with otherwise. There’s a chance that this small stint with Sally might end up being something different if she end up being cured. He might not expect that right now, but he might just have to make a choice he doesn’t want to make. He might actually realize he is happier with her, and then he might have to tell Flo he wants to be here. Or, Sally might find out what he’s doing and end things with him and put him in a place he didn’t think that he would be. Either way, this is not going to end well for anyone, at all. Ever.
Why Will Hope Put Douglas Before Her Daughter?
She’s got options, but they are all pretty bad if you ask us. You see, she’s got some options regarding how she can live her life and what she can do to make things right. But, she’s got a tough spot to get out of. She’s a mother to her own sweet daughter. The same daughter she thought died at birth, but didn’t. She also loves Douglas. She loves this little boy who is not her own to love. But, she seems to be putting this little boy first all the time. She’s there for him more than she is there for her own daughter. There is not a chance in the world she will give up on this boy, and we do get that, but she doesn’t seem to get that she’s consistently putting him first all the time. There’s little anyone can do that will change her mind about this, and we have a feeling that there be some issues for her when it comes to Liam and Steffy. They will spend more and more time with her daughter, and she will not like that. But, they will also not stop when she’s putting things before her own daughter.