The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Reunions We’d Like to See This Year

2 mins ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that 2020 is bringing some major heat in terms of love and romance, and we want to see a lot of things unfold this year. We are realistic, and we know that not every single romance on the show is going to work out for everyone on the show. We know that there will be those who cannot make it work. We know that there will be those who cannot make it happen, but we also know that there are some couples we just want to see back together more than anything. We are hoping the romance of the year to come brings us a few reconciliations. The sooner the better, to be honest.

Liam and Steffy

We like Steffy powerful and single and all about herself, but we also the love the family dynamic that she and Liam have. What we want to see is them make this work because they want to. We want to see Liam realize that while he will always care for Hope as a friend and the mother of his youngest daughter, that she is nothing more than just a close friend and someone with whom he never really felt true, passionate love. We want to see him realize that Steffy has always been the one for him, the entire time, and that the reason he’s never been able to find true happiness in his marriage to Hope is that she is just not the one for him. She’s not the woman he feels love for all the time. He loves her, but he never would have chosen her if Steffy hadn’t told him she was done, out, and not allowing him to even have a chance to be with her. That’s what we want to see. And then we’d like to see the two of them bring out the best in one another, make it work, have another baby, and be happy forever. We want that for them, because we think that can make it happen.

Wyatt and Sally

Let’s be honest. They are our favorite couple on the show in the history of ever. They have so much chemistry. They were so chill and relaxed. They did not have one single issue in their lives until his mother began encouraging him to revisit the situation with Flo, who is not our favorite, and now he is torn and confused, and we have to say that we think his mother does this to him. She manipulates him and makes him think things he does not need to think. She’s a woman who has a lot of issues in her own life, and we get that. She’s a mess, and she has some big problems, and we cannot wait to see her take that situation and ruin it for herself rather than for him. Perhaps she’s going to allow her own issues to get in the way of being a deterrent for him and Sally. They were so good together. He and Flo? Not so good together. They are just not a good match. Their situation doesn’t make anyone feel as good as he and Sally together, and we all know this is true.

Shauna and Ridge

They are a couple who was never really officially a couple, but they were a couple nonetheless, and we want more. We want to see them make this work. We want to see them get this together, make things happen, and we wan to see them get to the bottom of all that is happening in their lives. We thought that a fresh start for Ridge would be amazing, and a fresh start with a brand-new woman to whom he has not yet been married is something he might need in his life. He keeps allowing these women into his life that he’s been married to many times before, and it’s not a sign to him that things are not working and maybe he should not be with them – again. He’s done with Brooke. The fact that they’ve managed to hang on this long has to be a record of some sorts, but honestly, let’s call it what it is. Over.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

