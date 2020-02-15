Bold and the Beautiful Rumors: Are They True?

Bold and the Beautiful fans hear the rumors now and again, and today is one of those days we need to share with you all the things that might be up right now. There are always people who think that there are some things happening when they are not. There are always those who seem to know all things before they happen, and there are those rumors going on around us that we can’t decide if we believe or if we just don’t believe. Every so often, the rumors run rampant enough that we feel the need to bring you some information about what you’re hearing so we can address what’s up on the show. This is one of those days, and we are here to share with you what’s up around here. Are the rumors true?
Orson Bean’s Death
Unfortunately, the lovely Alley Mills did lose her husband just this month. It was a horrifying loss for her and her family, and for the family she’s created through her roles on television. She’s the lovely Pam Douglas, and we are all thinking of her and praying for her and wondering what we can do to make this devastating loss less of a heartbreak for her even when we know there is nothing that can be said or done that will ever take away the pain and the loss she feels. She’s a woman who was not expecting this. He was crossing the road in Venice when two vehicles struck him, which resulted in his death. This was not a loss that she saw coming. He will not ill. He was not ready to go, but she lost him. His death has shocked everyone who knew the couple or knew of them, and we want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost someone they love very much.
No Reunion for Donna and Justin
Ever since Donna came back to town a few months ago, we think that many fans had it in their minds that things would be better for her and Justin. They might find the love that they once lost. They might end up back together. They might find that their time apart gave them a chance to reflect on their love and the way that they felt about one another and the many things that were good in their lives. However, that is not how things went. We also thought that we might see something interesting happen for him. He spends so much of his life making sure Bill Spencer doesn’t get himself into a legal bind with any of his horrible decisions, and that’s boring. Well, it’s not boring, but it doesn’t leave him much time to do anything that is not for himself. He literally gives all his time and effort and energies to his boss, and he is just the legal advice that Bill seeks. He’s got to find time for himself.
Since Justin has had very little to do lately thanks to the fact that Bill’s been on his best behavior, we thought that there might be something in store for him. He had time to get some love in his life, to find some happiness outside of work, and to actually spend some of his time focused on himself and his own life, but we all know that the writers went ahead and took him off contract. This does not mean he will not be back at all, but it does mean he’s just a recurring role these days. He’s not a major player any longer, which also tells us that Bill might be on a path that is good for him.
The other thing it does tell us is that he and Donna are not getting back together. Without him being a major player in the game, he’s not able to be part of a romance. So, there is not hope for that one – right now. Of course, there might be some hope on another day that things might work out. He might be back. They like to write people out and right back on a regular basis, so there is always hope for our favorite attorney.