Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Bill and Wyatt Bond

Bold and the Beautiful fans feel like we have been there and done this before. We feel that we went through this just recently when we saw Flo come back and everyone find out she was the one who donated her kidney to Katie and didn’t want them to find out. She finished her recovery and she did what she had to do to make it through, and that was that. But, at the same time, she was there to see if she could be with Wyatt even after all the pain and the lies and the deceit she brought upon their family. She had some big things to deal with, and we wall watched as Wyatt was with Sally and went to his mom, and to Katie, and to Bill and to his brother and sister-in-law and asked them all what to do and who to be with. Now, he’s doing the same thing.
He’s with Sally, but Flo is asking him to have her move out, so he is having a conversation with his father. He already talked to Katie and Quinn, who are clearly on the same page and clearly did not give him the answer to his questions that he was looking for. Now Bill is trying to walk him through this and his feelings, and we are just not sure how this is going to go or what this is going to mean for him. But, that’s not all. Flo has decided to have an argument with Sally, and the doctor showed up in the middle of it. This is not good news, and it is not something that they thought might happen, and now they are dealing with this as it goes down. We just don’t think that it’s going down in the appropriate manner.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Looks like a flashback we could get on board with!
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Wyatt and Bill have some big things in common, considering they both hurt women they love in the name of also loving other women. Bill is with Katie, but he has always had feelings for her sister. Wyatt is with Sally, but he can’t stop thinking about Flo at the same time. But, when he is with Flo, he cannot stop thinking about Sally. It’s a lot to take in, and they are going to sit down and they are doing to discuss, father to son, their regrets. They both have the same regrets in life, which equates to being sad and horrified that they both have so many issues to deal with in terms of what is going on with the women they love. They both hurt the women they love, all the time, and they both feel horrible that they do this all the time. It’s not something they want to do, but they cannot seem to stop.
Wyatt is going to cause a bit of panic today, and we cannot wait to see how this happens. We know that Flo and Sally and the doctor were having an argument, and the doctor and Sally panicked and knocked Flo out. She’s unconscious on the floor, and we know that Wyatt is about to show up and make a big problem and even bigger problem. What can they do to rectify this situation before he sees what they did and how this all happened? Will he find them out, and will this be it for Sally?
