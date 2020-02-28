Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Compliments Flo

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not shocked like Sally is shocked, but we can all say that we are beyond disappointed and upset that all of this is happening. Yes, we know that Sally’s life is almost over now that her doctor has shared with her the terminal illness she is living with. We know that Wyatt feels all the guilt because he literally just ended their engagement so that he could be with Flo when she came back to town, and yes, he feels terrible that she is heartbroken and sad and that most of this is his fault. She cannot help her diagnosis, but he can do something to make her happy. So, he asked her to be with him and move in with him and make a life with him. He told her that he ended it with Flo, and that he loves her and wants to be with her.
And he did not mention even one time that he and Flo made this decision together so that Sally could die a happy woman, or that Wyatt will get to go back to Flo when Sally is gone. And that’s ugly. That’s so ugly, and we cannot believe that either of these women want to be with this man who cannot even decide between them and can literally look them both in the eyes and tell them both he loves them, and take them both to bed, and that Flo is down with that because we are so grossed out. But, Katie is proud of Flo, and it seems that everyone is just all kinds of happy right now. We are not into this one, and we really, really cannot get over how disgusting this entire story is. It’s not okay in any way.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of a member of our CBS family and Daytime community, Emmy Award winning broadcast journalist, and co-creator of Y&R and B&B, Lee Phillip Bell. She was a pioneer in television and will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/4IGhjltKKO
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 26, 2020
We are so sorry and saddened to hear of this tragic loss, and our hearts go out to this entire family.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Wyatt and Sally move forward this week on #BoldandBeautiful. 💙 Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/mFLtzYhFpn
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 23, 2020
Bill is a man who does not forgive easily, and Flo is a woman he is not sure he’s ready to do that for. He knows that Katie is dying for him to forgive her since she did save Katie’s life, but this is the girl who was in the know about the truth about his granddaughter, who everyone thought died at birth. He’s not there. But, he will spend this day doing something that will shock Katie. He will pay Flo a compliment, and it will show Katie that perhaps the rest of the world can forgive this girl who donated a portion of her own body to her so that she could live. She will see this as a small but very positive step on the right track to many things tha are going on around here.
Sally is feeling good right now. She’s got Wyatt back, her job is better than ever, and things are looking up. If she were not terminally ill and dying, she would think that this was the best week of her life. However, she’s also starting to become a little suspicious, and she’s almost certain that Katie must have shared her secret with Wyatt. She can tell that something is off, and if she finds out the truth, it will hurt her more than anything else that she is going through at the moment. She’s not going to be all right being anyone’s charity case right now. It’s not who she is or what she is doing in her life.
