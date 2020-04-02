Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Continues to Beg

Bold and the Beautiful fans are seeing Ridge make decisions. He’s just learned that his wife – from whom he has been separated for months but recently moved back in with and was celebrating with – has been kissing another man. But, not just any man. Her own ex-husband. The man who is married to her sister. The man she’s stolen from her sister before. That would be Bill. He is just learning this, and he’s deciding what he wants to do in his life. He’s deciding how to handle this, how to focus on things, and how to function in his life right now. But, he’s also got to make a decision about Shauna, who is ready to go back to Vegas because her life in LA is just not what she thought it might be. Can he be with her right now? Or does he need to let her go for now?
Bill is doing all he can to find out if his wife will keep him. He’s making promises, making vows, and telling her that he is done with her sister for good. This is not the first time that he’s done this to Katie, and he’s already sworn more than once that this would never happen again. But, he’s doing it anyway, and that is not good news. There’s a lot happening here that is not going well for anyone. But, will she take him back and believe him? What will she say to her sister when she’s done listening to Bill? We cannot imagine that this is going to go well for anyone right now, but we also know that she’s less likely to forgive her sister right now than anyone else. It’s a lot, but it might not be good for Brooke in any aspect of her life – and it’s her own fault. Half of it, anyway.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
It’s the last day of Women’s History Month, but we are always celebrating the fabulous ladies in the #BoldandBeautiful family! 💙 Thank you to the amazing women on our cast, crew, and our wonderful female fans for inspiring us daily. pic.twitter.com/TDjWvM2hew
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 31, 2020
We love women’s month.
What’s Next on the Bold and the Beautiful
Ridge ends his relationship with Brooke and starts a new beginning this week on #BoldandBeautiful. You do not want to miss what happens next! pic.twitter.com/JswbbScvMf
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2020
We do not have a clue what kind of conversation that Sally is about to overhear, but she’s going to hear one that is between the man she loves and Flo. She is going to hear everything that they are saying, and she’s going to want to send Flo a gift. But, given that we now know she’s faking her terminal illness, we have to wonder if this is a nice gift or an in-your-face kind of gift that will share with her that she’s not about to back down or do anything that will mean giving up her life and what is going on. There’s a lot here that is going on, but we know that it’s all going to be a mess. We don’t know how much of one, but we cannot wait to see what they are saying, what she hears, and what she sends this woman she’s not that fond of.
Meanwhile, Dr. Escobar is not going to be very happy, either. She’s going to find that she is in a situation with her friend that she is struggling to get out of. How does she stop what is going on and how this is going on in her own life when things are turning around like this for her? She’s struggling to figure out what to do now that this is taking such a deep turn. There are so many things she agreed to, but there are more things she did not agree to. She didn’t know this would happen or that this was going to be a problem, and it’s really taking a turn for her.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.