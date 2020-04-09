Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Looks for Ridge

Bold and the Beautiful fans collectively shook our heads the moment that Quinn very proudly announced to anyone who would listen that she is the one who queued up the tape of Brooke and Bill making out for everyone to see at Ridge and Brooke’s “we are so happy to keep our marriage going and to have our lives together living together again” party. We knew this was bad. We knew she was stupid to mention it was her. It would have served her well to simply stay quiet and shrug when she was asked if she knew anything about this. It was better that way, but her pride got right in the way of that. And, now, she’s got an even bigger problem to deal with. Now, her husband is mad at her for doing this to his son and his wife. This was not good, and he is not thrilled.

What does this mean for her? It means she has to fight for her marriage. The one that was just fine a few weeks ago. She now has to fight for it to keep it going and alive, and she has to figure out how to move past this and to get him to forgive her. Meanwhile, Ridge is moving on quickly. He’s done with Brooke. He’s decided to head to Las Vegas with Shauna to be with her, and he is happy with her right now. They have some clear chemistry, and we are not mad about it. We thought that they might have a better time with one another when they first kissed. But, Brooke is always such a problem child in every sense of the word. She’s a mess, and we all know this about her. But, now she’s out of the way.

What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful

Is it just us, or does he look exactly the same yet so very different?

What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful

Donna is suddenly doing all she can to make sure that her sisters are getting along. She might not be very happy with her sister, Brooke, but she’s going to do all she can to make sure that this situation is not going to cause a family rift. She wants her other sister, Katie, to forgive Brooke for (once again) kissing Katie’s husband, and Katie is not having a second of that. This is not the first time that this has happened. This is not the first time that this is a thing. This is not the first time that she’s going to find that this is a situation she can handle. She’s got a lot going on, and she’s not going to forgive her sister for this. Donna will not be able to change her mind about this, either.

Then, there is what is happening with Brooke. She is going to try and find her own husband and make some sort of effort to apologize. She has no idea where he is, but she’s going through their history and she’s making a point to see if she can recall their good times. She’s sad that she ruined all of this now that she’s been given a chance to be with him. She’s recalling all their romantic moments and their happy times, and she’s upset she did this and allowed this to happen. But, her husband is having a lovely time in Vegas with Shauna, and we think it’s too late for Brooke, if you want some serious honesty.

