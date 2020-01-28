Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Shares Bad News

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are seemingly frustrated with so many things that are happening right now. There is so much going on. We know that things were thrown a little off last week, which means you’re seeing some of what was scheduled to air last week is actually airing this week. So, we began the week watching as Sally went to Flo and told her that she is not about to lose the man she loves to this woman, and she is not going to allow anyone or anything to come between them. She’s going to let this girl know she needs to go and she needs to keep her hands to herself and off of Sally’s fiancé. She’s not making this easy on anyone, and we cannot figure out why she’s even bothering to try and stick around with any of this. She’s better than that.
Liam and Hope have ended their relationship, which is good for everyone. She might think she’s invested in it, but her actions and her behavior says something completely different. She’s not even remotely invested in any of this, and we know it. She’s got more on her plate than most, but we can see that things will figure themselves out. Thomas, however, is very happy that she’s hurt and upset and that she’s decided to come to him for comfort. The fact that she did turn to him is one of the many things that reminds us that we have so much less respect for her than we thought we did. She should be practicing figuring out her own life rather than trying to make things seem like they are, but she is not at all into that in any capacity. Thomas is reveling in this, and she’s only making things worse.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
#BoldandBeautiful has been preempted today, but what we have coming up for you is worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/TDWEomzbyl
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 24, 2020
Keep this in mind.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Team Brooke or Team Quinn? You won’t want to miss a minute of #BoldandBeautiful this week! pic.twitter.com/yIok59YBbl
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 19, 2020
Once again, we are forced to bring you spoilers we have already brought you as things have been so off schedule and weird the past week. Today is the day that Eric is going to bring to his wife the bad news that Shauna’s living arrangements are not quite what they seem. Things did not go well for her with the fact that Brooke dislikes her and wants her out and away from her family, and she’s making it clear that she’s making things happen and no longer sitting around doing anything other than focusing on things that are in her power. She’s going to find that Quinn is not happy with any of this, and there is nothing we can do about that but sit back and enjoy the show that is about to begin between them. This will be riveting and delightful stuff.
Then there is what is going on with Thomas, who is not about to let Steffy go to Liam and tell him that she’s guilty and that there are things that Thomas did to set them up and things that they didn’t know, and she feels so much guilt about all of it. She wants to make it better, but Thomas is going to get in her way and promise to hurt her and her family as well as her life if she even thinks about doing that at all. She’s not going to find that her decisions are easy at this point, but it is what it is for her.
