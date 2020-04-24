Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Flashback Friday

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Wyatt needs some help with his decisions, but he’s not getting the answers he needs from the people he’s asking. He’s been asking Katie and his mother for help, and they have both taken the same side. Neither feels that he needs to ask Sally to move out and that he needs to keep this going on with her. They don’t know the truth just yet, either, though. They are just working on the same assumption that she is dying and that he is going to be doing this horrible and awful thing to her right now. But, they aren’t helping him. He is then going to his father, but that didn’t end his way, either. He’s sitting down reminiscing about all the pain and the hurt and the problems that they’ve caused one another, and it seems like something that they just don’t have to work with. They both regret causing so much hurt, but what next?
Flo and Sally got into it, and Dr. Escobar came in and that didn’t go well. Now they have to do something about the fact that they panicked and hit Flo, and hitting her caused some big issues. They knocked her out, which is not good news. They don’t know what to do with this or how to fix it, and now they have to figure out what is going on. Wyatt is about to walk in, but that only means that they have to come up with a story or get her moved quickly before he finds out what she did to her.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Well, that seems unexpected.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
We don’t know what is going to happen today since it’s not yet been announced, but can we mention we are loving Flashback Fridays? We love that we are being taken back to places that we love so much, that we are getting to see so much of the things that make us happy, and that we are getting to go back to some big travel places and see some big story lines taking place? That’s not a problem for us, especially as we live through the same story line again and again right now. We are a little bit tired of spending the past six months watching Wyatt try to decide between Sally and Flo while asking his mom, his ex, and his dad what he should do, not liking any of their answers – which tells us that he might already know what to do.
We are tired of the same old same old, and we’d like to see things work out in our own favor. We’d like to see them do things that aren’t the same. We’d like to see either Sally or Flo meet someone else and take themselves out of the game and make Wyatt realize what he is looking for in life. We would like to see things that are working for them instead of for him. We’d like to see them get their own lives, but that won’t happen. Instead, we will take today to look back at better, more exciting times, and we will hope that writers come back from this social distancing with some fresh eyes and ideas.
