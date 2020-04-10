Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Flashback Friday?

Bold and the Beautiful fans feel two things for Katie right now. One, we are not surprised that she’s mad. She’s dealing with the same thing she’s already dealt with in the past more than one time. Her sister and her husband. We all know that this is not the first time they’ve done this, and she’s almost positive now that it will not be the last. She’s had so many bad times with them, and we are not even remotely surprised she is not willing to do what Donna is asking. Donna is asking her to forgive, and she’s not into this. She’s not doing it, and she’s not happy about it, and she’s not going to let this happen. She’s got a lot happening in her own life, and forgiving her sister – AGAIN – for the same thing she’s forgiven her for so many other times is just not on her radar.
Number two, we are happy. Not for her or about her situation, but we are happy that she’s handling things this way and that she’s not just going to sit back and allow these people to continue to make her feel like she’s never going to be good enough for them. Brooke is recalling all the good times she had with her husband, but she’s too late. She’s looking for him, hoping that there is a chance he will forgive her and they can be together again, and he’s off in Vegas with another woman. Her chance is gone. It’s lost. She’s not into this, and she’s not about to be with him, or spend any time with him again as he has found someone else to love who has not done the same time to him more than one time. It’s her bed.
What’s Happening on the Bold and the Beautiful
Surprise, #BoldandBeautiful fans! @don_diamont will be live tweeting tomorrow’s episode at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. Join him in celebrating his 35th anniversary with @CBS and tweet him a question for a chance to be answered! pic.twitter.com/8p063a9uYF
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 8, 2020
Did you miss this?
What’s Next on the Bold and the Beautiful
Life-changing lies lead to emotional blackmail this week on #BoldandBeautiful. Make sure you tune in to see what happens next! pic.twitter.com/WvmLeP0qaO
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 5, 2020
At the time of writing this spoiler, we are still seeing no information about what is going to happen on Friday, but we can make some assumptions as there aren’t too many spoilers available, either. We believe that CBS is taking the same route as ABC and using Fridays to air old episodes. Last week, spoilers were interrupted, shows were pushed back a day, and everyone was shocked not to see a new episode of the show air. We think this is because they know that they only film six weeks in advance, and this means that they are quickly running out of new episodes to share with fans. In an effort to prolong the new ones you get to see while we are on a lockdown, they are airing some special encores throughout the week to save these new episodes to drag out a few weeks longer.
It’s our hope that this is the plan, anyway. We don’t know yet, but we are thinking that we will all tune in today to find that it’s a surprise old episode as everyone tries to focus on things that are working in their own lives. This is, as you already know, a very confusing time for many. There is no answer as to when we can go back to our everyday life, but we are starting to realize that might just be years from now. We might not get to go back to real life for some time, and that’s a situation we have to deal with accordingly – and it might change the world as we know it.
