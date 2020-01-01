Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Happy New Year

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Happy New Year

5 mins ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans on the west coast were sorely disappointed yesterday to realize that their show did not air. There was football to be played, which meant that the east coast got to see the drama and the stuff going on. Don’t worry, west coast, you guys will get to see that there is a lot happening, and you can see it anytime you want using the CBS app or watching online. You have options, so don’t let this ruin your day and make things seem as if they will never get better. For a quick recap, however, you did miss that Brooke and Ridge spent the last day of the year together discussing their favorite memories and making things right in their own lives. They tried to make their happiness last, but it did not. As committed as they both seem to be to making this marriage work, she’s not giving up anything – and neither is Ridge.

Thomas also put his plan into high gear as he took things with Zoe to the next level. It’s leaving Hope feeling confused and upset. She’s not sure what she’s feeling. She didn’t want to be with Thomas when he tried to be with her, but she also didn’t do much to try and stop things when it all happened. She is now unhappy and upset that there is nothing else they can do to make this right, and there is nothing that anyone can do to change the way that she feels now that she is seeing him move on with Zoe. She’s not a fan, but she cannot figure out what her problem really is. He is loving every second of it, though.

What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful

We really think that everyone gets so much better with age.

What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful

Yesterday it was all bad news for west coast fans but a good day for those on the east coast. The west coast did not get to see a brand new episode of the show when it was pre-empted for a football game, which is never easy for fans to take into consideration. East coast fans got to see the new ep with a lot of drama and some nostalgia, and today it’s all the opposite way. The show will not air a new ep on the east coast, but the show everyone missed on the west coast yesterday will air today on the west coast. That means everyone will be nice and caught up on Thursday when the show is back on the air everywhere for everyone to see. We like that.

If you didn’t pay attention, that means that there is a dramatic moment in that Thomas is taking things to the next level with Zoe. He’s not wasting a moment of his own time with any of this. He’s getting Hope back no matter how much he has to work and how hard it is for him. But, that’s not all. Brooke and Ridge decided to spend a few moments of their own lives looking back at all the time that they spent married. Their memories are a bit sad since we know that they will never change or ever put the other first, but what can we do other than see where they decide to go with this as the days go on?

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Ending of The Mandalorian Has Resulted in Disney + Cancellations
Five Things We’d Like to See in The Witcher Season 2
Laura Whitmore
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Laura Whitmore
Jeniffer Tarazona
10 Things You did not Know about Jeniffer Tarazona
Friday
Friday 4 Might Still Happen But Ice Cube Won’t Bring Back Pops
Scarlet Witch
Kevin Feige Says Scarlet Witch is Strongest MCU Hero: Here’s Why
The Entire Emperor Palpatine Story Explained in This Video
Kenobi: A Star Wars Fan Film is Worth Checking Out
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Baby Ariel
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rani Mukerji
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Peter Scanavino
Loren Gray
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Loren Gray
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure