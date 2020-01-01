Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Happy New Year

Bold and the Beautiful fans on the west coast were sorely disappointed yesterday to realize that their show did not air. There was football to be played, which meant that the east coast got to see the drama and the stuff going on. Don’t worry, west coast, you guys will get to see that there is a lot happening, and you can see it anytime you want using the CBS app or watching online. You have options, so don’t let this ruin your day and make things seem as if they will never get better. For a quick recap, however, you did miss that Brooke and Ridge spent the last day of the year together discussing their favorite memories and making things right in their own lives. They tried to make their happiness last, but it did not. As committed as they both seem to be to making this marriage work, she’s not giving up anything – and neither is Ridge.
Thomas also put his plan into high gear as he took things with Zoe to the next level. It’s leaving Hope feeling confused and upset. She’s not sure what she’s feeling. She didn’t want to be with Thomas when he tried to be with her, but she also didn’t do much to try and stop things when it all happened. She is now unhappy and upset that there is nothing else they can do to make this right, and there is nothing that anyone can do to change the way that she feels now that she is seeing him move on with Zoe. She’s not a fan, but she cannot figure out what her problem really is. He is loving every second of it, though.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Check out our next #DecadeChallenge with Scott Clifton! Two days left until the new decade begins. 👏 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ID6fkRS4sb
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 30, 2019
We really think that everyone gets so much better with age.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
New year, new decisions 👏 It’s all coming up this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/AtnZxndIgr
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 29, 2019
Yesterday it was all bad news for west coast fans but a good day for those on the east coast. The west coast did not get to see a brand new episode of the show when it was pre-empted for a football game, which is never easy for fans to take into consideration. East coast fans got to see the new ep with a lot of drama and some nostalgia, and today it’s all the opposite way. The show will not air a new ep on the east coast, but the show everyone missed on the west coast yesterday will air today on the west coast. That means everyone will be nice and caught up on Thursday when the show is back on the air everywhere for everyone to see. We like that.
If you didn’t pay attention, that means that there is a dramatic moment in that Thomas is taking things to the next level with Zoe. He’s not wasting a moment of his own time with any of this. He’s getting Hope back no matter how much he has to work and how hard it is for him. But, that’s not all. Brooke and Ridge decided to spend a few moments of their own lives looking back at all the time that they spent married. Their memories are a bit sad since we know that they will never change or ever put the other first, but what can we do other than see where they decide to go with this as the days go on?
