Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope and Liam Attend a Wedding

Bold and the Beautiful fans are so excited that Hope believed Steffy and that she is willing to work with her to get things done. She’s not in a good place, and that’s not unusual for her. However, she’s been in a situation where she is confused. She’s so tired of what is going on with Douglas and how he feels, and she’s been sure that Thomas was really going to marry Zoe and horrify his son who does not want this. Of course, this is also a little boy who knows a lot more than he is letting on and a lot more than he is doing in his life. He is not upset that his father is marrying Zoe, he is upset that his father is using him and trying to make it seem like his marriage to her will interfere with his relationship with Hope, who he considers his mother.
Now they are working to come up with a plan to get back at him and stop him from all the horrible things he is doing, but the need to be careful. The last thing that they want to do is hurt Douglas further when his own father is doing enough of that already. There is a lot we don’t know around here, and there is a lot that is not working out. But, there is a lot that will make more sense as the days go on. Meanwhile, Bill and Brooke are going to continue their conversation – the wildly inappropriate conversation that they should not be having at all – about their kiss and their respective relationships, and that leaves us here to just shake our heads and calmly state that we are not surprised, we did see this coming, and we will never expect them to change.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke reminds Bill of his love for Katie and her love for Ridge. pic.twitter.com/aGI5Hqz7eB
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 10, 2020
She’s such a bad sister.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Will Thomas and Zoe say I do? You won’t want to miss what happens this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/dLlKIHHPZ4
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 8, 2020
Steffy and Brooke might not always see eye to eye on things that are at all related to anything or anyone in their lives, but this is one time that they do. They do see the same thing right here and right now, and they are working hard to ensure that they get this situation under control. They both see that there is a lot going on with Thomas that is not good, and they feel that they have to try and save Zoe. She is in love with him and has decided that he is clearly in love with her and that all the things in their lives will be just fine and all right and all good and that’s that, but they want her to know that this is not the case. They want her to know that this is not a thing. This is not something that they can handle, and she’s not sure she believes them. They’re trying, though.
Then there is Liam and Hope, who are going to the wedding together. They have to do what they need to do to get this to stop. One, they don’t want to see Douglas hurt. Two, there is a woman who is about to ruin her own life if she goes through with this, and they are not willing to allow that in any capacity. They can’t let her do this or go through with this or make this mistake in her life.
