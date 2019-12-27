Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Keeps Douglas

Bold and the Beautiful fans saw Hope decide that she has no other choice than to allow Thomas to help her out, but we think that’s not entirely true. She’s got other options, but she’s choosing to allow them to slip past her and make the most of things as they come. She’s not living her life in a manner that we see fit at all, but she’s living one that does make us question everything about her. She is nothing but a mess, and we get that. We get that she is not going to allow anyone else to do anything for her that she doesn’t see working in her favor, but we do know that we have seen her change her mind. She is not working with him because she feels she has to. She’s working with him because he’s taken his attention from her and given it to Zoe, and she does not like that.
Liam has no choice to but to face the wrath of Brooke, either. She is not happy that he did not ask her to be part of his plan to take down Thomas when her own daughter is the one at risk, and she’s letting him have it. It does not please her that he is willing to work with Steffy to see this through, and she’s also letting him know the same thing. She’s going to put herself into the middle of this problem, and we see that she will probably end up making things worse than they already are. She’s not exactly known for her ability to do things that make much sense, or that ever make people happy. It’s why they did not ask her to join them as they went on this adventure.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
While you’re spending time with your family during the holiday, spend time with ours too! Don’t miss an encore presentation of a #BoldandBeautiful Christmas today! pic.twitter.com/Tq0Jrqe0hH
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 25, 2019
If this isn’t our favorite, we don’t know what is.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
What are the holidays without a little drama? 🎁 Don’t miss a minute of #BoldandBeautiful this week! pic.twitter.com/b5fP2FTMep
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 22, 2019
Sally is a woman who likes to keep things real, and she is very excited to be working with Steffy on this situation. She’s not made about it, and she’s also very excited that this means she gets to work against Thomas. She’s not been much of a fan of his these days, and she’s looking at his life and wondering how she can take him down and make this all work for her. She is just that kind of person, and she’s excited. We think she and Steffy will make quite the dream team, and we cannot wait to see them take things and make them work for her. We just wonder how this will make Wyatt feel as they are already in a place that might just be a bit more delicate than usual.
Hope is not going to do anything that makes a lot of sense these days, but she will always be happy to keep Douglas. She is looking so forward to being his mother and raising him as her own, so she’s happy to take him while his father goes on a date with Zoe. Of course, she’s not happy about this, and she’s going to obsess about it. She’s got to figure out what she did that made Thomas want to be with someone else, but we know that it’s not something that will change her. She will look at this, talk about this, and not let this go, and Liam will not find this at all amusing as things work for them. They are not happy about it, but it’s going to happen.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.