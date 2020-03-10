Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope, Liam, and Steffy Work Together

Bold and the Beautiful fans are all proud of Steffy for what she did, but we cannot help how Hope reacts to this. There is so much that they don’t have going for them right now, but she could not allow her to go on not knowing what her own brother was up to. She had to tell Hope that he is not in love with Zoe, that his wedding is a farce, and that he is just using this as a way to trick Hope into wanting to marry him so that she can be with the son he has again. It’s not something she wanted to tell Hope, but she recognizes that her brother needs help and that Hope is not someone who deserves to be tricked into this in any capacity. We don’t like it, but we get it, you know? It’s a real thing.
Brooke and Bill. What can we say about them other than that we just knew that this would happen. Leopards don’t change their spots, especially when they are so well ingrained as they are in these two. There is nothing there that will ever change for them, but there is nothing that we are surprised about. Their very passionate and surprising kiss doesn’t surprise us, but it does disgust us. He’s with her sister, and she knows this. She’s married and trying to work on her marriage, and he literally just got done telling her own sister that she’s it for him, he will do right by her this time, and he wants to spend his entire life with her and their son. She just had a major life-saving surgery, for goodness sake, and now these two can’t get it together for even a second. It’s pretty gross.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Hope took what Steffy had to say to her with stride, and we are quite proud of her. The two of them, with Liam’s help, will work on a plan that is going to allow them to protect Douglas at any cost, but it will also allow them to make sure that Thomas is put right into his place without any further thought. There’s not much that they can do otherwise since this little boy is the most important part of all of it. They all agree that he needs to be kept out of it, that he needs to be kept innocent, and that he needs a normal life growing up, though we know that his father is not going to allow this to happen for him. But, for now, they will work on something that they hope will be the winning plan. Thomas, meanwhile, has no idea any of this is happening, and he will be shocked when he finds out.
Then there is Brooke and there is Bill. Rather than actually feeling bad or guilty about the kiss that they should not have shared, they are going to sit around and talk about it. They are going to discuss it, they are going to admit that they both liked it, and they are going to see what’s up with their respective relationships. Things are not going well for either of them right now, and it is their own fault. They both know this, but they cannot seem to help themselves, and it’s kind of disgusting how easily they put their morals aside for what they want.
