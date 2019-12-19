Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Questions Thomas About Zoe

3 hours ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans were not surprised to see Hope feel as if she didn’t like things going the way that they went. She thought Thomas set up this romantic situation for her, and she was so wrong. He did not. He did it for Zoe, or so he’s telling Hope. He wants her to think that he is having some feelings for another woman so that she will turn into a jealous woman and want to be with him herself, and he’s not wrong about it. She’s not someone who wants to be anything other than the center of everyone’s universe. She might be all shy and meek and not overly anything in her life, but she’s not someone who is accustomed to not being the center of attention. She might not want Thomas, but she does want him to want her. Losing out on his attention isn’t something she can handle.

Zoe is the new fake object of his affections, and she’s not going to like that at all. But, for now, she will continue to believe that Thomas has real feelings for Zoe because that is what he wants Hope to feel. Meanwhile, Hope is going to lose it. Steffy, on the other hand, is now working with Zoe to figure out what her brother is up to, how it affects everyone in their lives, and what it all means. We don’t really know what it means for everyone, but we do know that it means there could be some bigger issues at hand. We can’t decide what might happen here, but we know that she’s not going to sit back and allow anyone else to let her have any part of this at all. She’s not going to figure this out for herself, though.

Oh, how the tables have turned this week. For one, we are going to continue to see Hope change her mind about all the things right now. She went from not wanting to work with Thomas on her new line at all to wanting nothing more than to work with him all of a sudden. She’s decided that working with him is a thing she has to do, that she wants to do, and she’s convinced herself it’s the best possible outcome for all of them, and we are just dying because of it. She’s going to let Liam know that she’s decided to do this, and he’s not going to be thrilled about it. He was under the impression she was not interested in anything of the sort, but here she is. And he’s going to feel as if he has no choice but to agree with it in some capacity.

On the other hand, she’s also going to want to spend this time with Thomas talking about things other than what is going on with the line. She wants to know more about his feelings for Zoe. When did they start, and how serious is it, and what does she feel for him? She’s asking all kinds of casually, but we can see that there is a hint of jealousy under the surface. She liked his attention, and she thought she’d always have it. She doesn’t like it when she’s not the center.

