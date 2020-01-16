Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Calls A Family Meeting

Bold and the Beautiful fans who were surprised that Flo sought out Wyatt before Katie’s big family meeting, raise your hand. None? No one? Not one person is shocked. Yeah, neither are we. We knew she would. She’s got big feelings for he nicest guy in LA, and she’s not letting them go. She’s forgetting that she did do a little bit of lying to him about a little situation that was kind of a big deal and all, but she thinks that giving her kidney to Katie should rectify the kidnapping and the faked death and the nearly solid year of lies that she told, but who are we to argue with that kind of logic, right? She’s trying to spend some time with him, and she thought she might corner him before the meeting to make it clear she’s not going anywhere. In fact, she’s here for the long haul.
Well, not if Brooke has anything to say about it. She just found out – no doubt from something Thomas deliberately said or did – that her own husband has been making out with Flo’s mother, Shauna, regularly for a few months now. Sure, he and his wife were on bad terms, but there were days when he would kiss Shauna before he went to find Brooke to ask her to help him out and fix their marriage. She’s going to be the most furious woman in the world, and all hell is about to break loose as a result. We might not like Brooke’s methods, but if they help to get rid of Flo, we are down with them. She’s interrupting our regularly scheduled love of Sally and Wyatt and their happiness, and we are not down with that even one small bit. It’s too much for us to bear.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
She should be worried, but we want her to win.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Katie has called a family meeting, and we have no idea why. She wants to talk to her family and to her friends and make sure that they can do something for her. They don’t expect what she is about to say, and we have an idea of what it is. We think that there is a very big chance she is about to shock her family and ask them to do something that they don’t want to do, which means forgiving and loving Flo and Shauna. They kept a horrible secret and did a horrible thing, but they also saved her life and gave her a life. She will forever be thankful to Flo for giving her the gift of life and making sure she had the chance to see her son grow up, but this is not something her family is going to be happy about. They hate Flo a lot more than they hate Shauna, of course, but one and done.
On the other side, Quinn is going to see that war has been declared with her step daughter-in-law. Brooke has found out that Quinn’s good friend Shauna has been coming on to her husband, making out with him, and that Quinn knew about it, supported it, and was there for all of it the entire time. She’s not that amused by this, and she’s declaring a major war on all of them, and we cannot wait to see this go down. We hope horrible Quinn is back and better than ever.
