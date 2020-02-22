Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Feels Guilty

Bold and the Beautiful fans can read any weekly recap to see all that goes on around here. There’s so much that doesn’t work out for anyone, and we get that. Let’s go into it again before the new week starts. Thomas wants to be with Hope, so he’s using the same old ways he did before to trap her into marrying him once. That means he is using his little boy to make sure that Hope feels appropriately responsible for the little guy’s happiness and makes all her life decisions with him in mind. Then there is all that is going on with everything and everyone else, too. There is the proposal he used to make Hope jealous and worried about Douglas. There is Ridge and there is Brooke, and they are both not sure whey things are not working out with them as they literally stand there fighting with one another.
There is also Katie, who cannot keep anything to herself, so she shared the secret Sally entrusted her with, with literally everyone she knows. Now Wyatt knows, and Flo is doing all she can to comfort him knowing that he has feelings for Sally that never went away, and she’s worried. There is a family war going on with Brooke and her sisters against Shauna and Flo, and that is not going to end well now that Quinn is also involved. Donna is coming back to support her sisters, Eric doesn’t want anyone upset, and everyone is a hot mess right now. It’s a lot to take in, we know, but there is more. Liam wants Zoe to work with him against Thomas, but she has feelings for Thomas, so that won’t work out for anyone – literally. That will not work out for anyone at all in this scenario.
What’s Happening on the Bold and the Beautiful
In a grand gesture, Thomas makes a romantic proposal of marriage. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GqBxR8HFDC #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/cDRS6pZCWz
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 20, 2020
Yikes. That is all we have to say.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Thomas will stop at nothing to get the family he wants. See what happens this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/ciyO9N7Rpn
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 16, 2020
Katie does not know if she did the right thing, and we think that there is good reason for her to feel this way. She was asked to keep someone’s very personal medical history to herself, and she did not do that. She actually told several people about the diagnosis that Sally has, and she’s questioning whether that was the right thing. She’s struggling with it because she knows that it upset Sally to have her tell, and now Wyatt is doing things that make her feel even worse. The week will begin with us seeing him make a major sacrifice to everyone in his life that will end up helping Sally in the long run. But, she probably won’t want that from him, and she will not take it.
Brooke is going to try and make a deal with Ridge. They will try and figure things out, but they have to figure out what to do with Thomas, first. She’s willing to make a deal wit him abut forgiving his son, but what kind of deal is it? We know her, and we know that she’s not going to do this at all out of the goodness of her own heart, and that it will somehow make Ridge the bad guy yet again. We know this is true because this is always true, and it just is what it is. Here’s so much drama that can be easily avoided if they just agreed to go their separate ways. It’s all good for us, really.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.