Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie is Happy With Flo

Bold and the Beautiful fans did not see this coming. What Flo and Wyatt are doing does not make much sense to us. There is a lot about what they are doing that makes us wonder what the heck is going on, and why they think this is a good idea at all. They call it a sacrifice, but we call it something more like hurtful. They are looking to do things that don’t make that much sense, and we are thinking that they are going to end up hurting her more than they are helping her once she finds out that all that is going on is a lie and a farce all because they know she’s going to die soon and they want to try and make things better for her while she’s still alive. If there is one thing that will infuriate her, it’s finding out things in her life are not real but rather a mastermind plan that make her a charity case.
Ridge, however, did make her day. Sally is suddenly feeling that the things in her life are turning around. Sure, she’s terminally ill, but Wyatt is suddenly a big part of her life again and now Ridge is telling her that her designs are the ones he is using to help with his couture line and she is going to need to be around to help with things and make them all obvious. There’s not a lot that will work for this for her when she finds out the truth, but for now she feels that at least her life is going in a way that might make a difference. She’s got a lot going for her, but she’s not going to be happy.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
This is good stuff.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Wyatt things that what he is doing is a wonderful thing. He thinks that by breaking up with Flo, with her permission of course, to be with Sally is the right thing. He wants to marry her again. He wants her to move in with him again. He is doing all of this even though he loves Flo because his guilt over Sally’s terminal illness is killing him. He is trying to give her a life that she feels is worth living in her final weeks and months. But, Sally will never, ever be someone who feels that life is worth living with a man who wants to be with another woman because he and the other woman decided that this was the right thing to do. The moment Sally is gone, he will go back to Flo and she will be fine with taking him back knowing he’s been with another woman in that time. It’s gross, and we can’t see it another way.
Katie is very happy with Flo for helping Wyatt come to this decision. She thinks Flo is selfless to let her fiancé pretend to want to marry another woman knowing she will die soon and she gets him back to herself. She’s gross, in our opinion, and it just speaks to us about Flo and all that she is and does. We don’t care who is dying, you don’t just let your fiancé go sleep with her and live with her and pretend to want to marry her when she’s about to die. It’s disgusting, but Katie is proud of her.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful