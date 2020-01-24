Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Offers Wyatt Advice

Bold and the Beautiful fans love Sally’s determination, but we have to wonder if it’s time for her to give up. Hear us out before you feel like we are on a different page. We want her with Wyatt. We don’t want to see him with Flo. We don’t like Flo. Flo is a liar and a person who knew the truth and entered into a relationship with a man based on a lie and a knowledge that would affect his entire family in a tragic and shattering manner if they found out. She could have done the right thing and been the good person and come clean. Instead, she let things come to a head when someone else found out about it and things were taken out of that moment, and she was simply caught. That is not the same thing. But, we don’t know if we want to see Sally fighting so hard for a man who is in love with another woman.
There should be no other woman in his life but the one he loves, with should be Sally. But that is not the case right now, and she needs to move on and find someone who will love her and only her, and not be in love with someone else at the same time. It’s not true love. But, she’s sad, and she’s not herself, and she’s finally going to put herself first. Quinn also has some issues, but she told her husband she is not backing down, changing her mind, or letting this go. There is not a chance in the world that she will allow Brooke to win and get what she wants when Quinn has so much power to help her friend and handle things she sees need to be handled.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Do you think Flo is Wyatt’s perfect match? Tell us what you think! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MmiH0hZRE6
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 22, 2020
It’s a no from us. A big, fat, absolutely not in any capacity.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Team Brooke or Team Quinn? You won’t want to miss a minute of #BoldandBeautiful this week! pic.twitter.com/yIok59YBbl
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 19, 2020
Katie is a woman who has a long history with Wyatt. They were very fond of one another for a while not that long ago, and they parted ways in a very sweet manner. They knew that things would not work out for them when they engaged in their romance, and that is a thing that they have going for them. They are friendly, and she is going to be there for him when he comes to her and doesn’t know what to do now that he is in love with two women at the same time. There is Flo, who is a liar but was someone very important to him as a teen. Then there is Sally, who has been nothing but good to him for a very long time. We don’t know what he is doing here, but Katie will offer him some advice. We just hope it’s good advice.
Then there is a situation in which both Brooke and Quinn will throw down. They are both laying claim to the family that they married into, and we cannot figure out why. For one, we don’t think that Brooke has much of a leg to stand on being that she and her husband are this close to ending their marriage and she will no longer be a Forrester. She has no Forrester children. She has no Forrester grandchildren. She’s not part of the family. At least Quinn isn’t on the brink of divorce and losing the family, so this is something we don’t even get if we are being that honest.
