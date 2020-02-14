Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Shares Sally’s Secret with Wyatt

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not sure how to focus on things outside of what is going on with Ridge and Brooke. This entire episode was baffling. Why are they still arguing about this? And what is their problem? Why can’t they just agree to disagree, sign some papers, and move on with their lives? They cannot get along about anything, and their marriage has been a sham for the better part of a year now. He’s clearly not as into her as she is into him what with the fact that he spent his time separated from his wife making out with another woman. She’s less than thrilled about that, but she’s also still mad that his son isn’t someone who she likes, and that he won’t put her daughter before he puts his own daughter and son. It’s a mess. Why do we need to keep watching this?
Hope is not happy. She’s making it clear to Thomas that she’s not thrilled with the concept of him hurting his son. His son doesn’t want him with Zoe, and throwing her a party for her birthday upset Douglas. But, he’s telling her that it is not his fault that Douglas is upset. She is, after all, the one who left him and decided to take care of her own baby and be with Liam when they had a marriage and a chance to be a family. She’s the one to blame, in his eyes, and he’s going to use that to get to her when they have the time. He’s not happy, but he’s making sure she’s really not happy. It’s a thing that they are doing with one another, and it’s ugly. We can’t decide how this situation will end, other than to say with certainty it will be a mess.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Do you think Katie should’ve told Wyatt Sally’s secret? #BoldandBeautiful
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 12, 2020
We really don’t. How about you?
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Sally receives her diagnosis this week on #BoldandBeautiful. RT if you're rooting for her to win this fight. 💙 pic.twitter.com/goMWozFx2D
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 9, 2020
Katie is a woman who feels that she has a lot going on in her own life, and she feels that she has a lot to say and do for those around her. For example, she is feeling good about what she can offer Sally. This is a woman who has a horrible diagnosis that will leave her crushed if she does not learn how to handle this, how to make it work for her, and how to make things right in her own life. She’s dealing with a lot, and we get that. She isn’t ready to share the news with everyone in the world, but she is happy to spend time focusing on things that might allow her to get her own life in order if she’s able. She’s struggling a bit, though. But, Katie has something to share with her, and that is that she is a fighter.
She’s refusing to get help for her diagnosis, and we think that Katie might be the right person for her to help. She needs to know that she can find help, and that she can find things that work in her favor. She has to find out for herself if there is anything she can do, and she has to find out if there is more to this than meets the eye. Additionally, she’s also a woman who his going to work hard. Zoe, on the other hand, is working hard to bond with Douglas, who wants nothing to do with her and everything to do with Hope. It’s rough.
