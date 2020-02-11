Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Shares Sally’s Secret

Bold and the Beautiful fans aren’t even a little bit surprised that overbearing Quinn is begging and pushing and trying to force her son to marry Flo right this second. In fact, if she could get him to marry her yesterday or last week, she would. But, that’s not possible, so she’s pushing him to do it right now, right this very second, right now in the moment. She’s got her own reasons for this, and we know that they are not entirely because she wants her son to find eternal happiness or love with this woman who was his childhood sweetheart. She wants him to marry her quickly because this means that Shauna is more ingrained into the family and things will work out for her like that. She’s got a plan, and he would not be happy to find out his mother was partially using him to further her own agenda.
Meanwhile, we also know that Sally is going to reach out to find a connection with Katie. She’s dealing with some serious health issues of her own right now, and things are not good for her. However, she’s learning to let go of things she can no longer control in favor of things she can control. For example, she’s very happy to have a situation in which she can allow people to focus on things like her health and her support, and she’s allowing Katie to do that. Katie might not have been pushing for Sally to win in the Wyatt department, but she’s going to support her all day long with her health battles. Perhaps she feels her with the health issues she had, or perhaps she feels a bit guilty for her role in ending things with her and Wyatt while she’s ill.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Today @KatherineKellyL, @BBheathertom, @don_diamont, and B&B Head Writer and Executive Producer Brad Bell celebrated @EBraeden's 40th anniversary with #YR! Please join us in congratulating the man behind Victor Newman. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NbCDHQ9op1
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 8, 2020
We love celebrations.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Rivalries and deception 💥 It’s all coming up this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/ty8OZSC6FV
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 2, 2020
Vinny might be a good friend to Thomas, but he’s not willing to sit back and allow his friend to continue to screw up the lives of so many people. He knows that Thomas has some issues, and he’s even been privy to those in the past – even willing to participate in the schemes his friend has come up with, but we will see him call out Thomas about what he is doing to Zoe and Hope. Zoe has fallen for this guy, and she knows that she has to go along with his fake girlfriend plans so that he can really get to Hope, who is a woman who just lost the love of her life in a horrible breakup, and Vinny is a little unhappy about all of it. But, Thomas will undoubtedly find a way to make this seen like a logical plan to Vinny and regain his trust.
Katie is going to spill Sally’s secret to Bill, and that might not be the most genius decision. She has a lot going on in her life right now, and she’s trusting of Bill. His own son just ended his engagement to Sally for Flo, and now Bill knows that Sally is not doing well and that she needs some support, and he might just share this with his son and break the confidence that Katie has in him. We’d hope he will not do this, but we know that sometimes even the best of intentions don’t work out so well when they are not thought out and taken care of in a healthy manner.
