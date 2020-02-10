Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Supports Sally

Bold and the Beautiful fans can sum up all that happened last week by using the same words we used the weeks before. Thomas will do anything he can to ensure that the woman he loves is his, which means he will take down his mother. Now Quinn is on board because she will do anything in her own power to take down Brooke and make her pay for hurting her friend Shauna. She’s all about her son being with Flo, but she’s in the middle of a war that will probably end her marriage to Eric considering just how much he’s always been a fan of Brooke. Wyatt made a mistake, we think he knows this, and his guilt can’t keep him away from Sally, who shut him down hardcore. Brooke wants Liam with Hope, and she won’t listen to anyone’s reasons.
Meanwhile, Liam and Steffy are just obsessed with their little girl, and spending time with her as a family is all they want to do in their lives. They love their family time, and each day we see them together is another day in which we see them in the middle of a spark of heat. They have so much passion and heat for one another, and it’s a real thing in so many ways. They love it and it works for them, and they are so happy about it. They want more from one another, and they are definitely going to get it. They are trying not to act on all of this, but they are finding it more and more difficult each passing day not to want to be there for one another. It’s all kinds of stuff that works in their favor, and we cannot handle it in any capacity.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Don't miss Monica Ruiz's #BoldandBeautiful debut TODAY on B&B! pic.twitter.com/KapGfJGWvV
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 7, 2020
We love a gorgeous guest star!
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Rivalries and deception 💥 It’s all coming up this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/ty8OZSC6FV
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 2, 2020
There’s a lot about to go down this week, but Quinn is taking a moment to encourage her son to get married right now. While we know that she was never a fan of Sally’s and that she’s always adored Flo, we think it has less to do with the happiness her son is experiencing and more to do with the fact that marrying her means that Shauna is part of the family and she will get to stick around before Brooke can do any more damage and try to get rid of her. Quinn’s selfishness knows no bounds, and it’s what makes us love watching her in action. We assume that if this is part of her encouragement, however, that she will not share this with her son. He wouldn’t be happy with her if he did know this, and that’s just a thing we have to face.
Sally is going to do all she can to find some support, and she’s found it in the most unlikely place. She’s found it in the moment that she befriended Katie, who was also once with Wyatt. She’s finding comfort and support, and it’s not just about what happened with Wyatt, either. It is about all that is going on in the lives of these people and their situations, but also about her health and all that she’s learned in the past few weeks. There’s a lot happening, but we want to know if Sally would be upset to know that Katie was happy to share with Wyatt that Flo was a good choice?
