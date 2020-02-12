Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Tells Wyatt About Sally

2 mins ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans were a little surprised to see that Katie would share news like this with Bill when Sally asked her to keep her situation private, but we are not shocked that she did it. This is the man she is in love with, and she doesn’t want to keep things from him. However, he is also the father of the man who just broke this sick young woman’s heart, and that might mean something to him when his son comes to him for some support. We told you a week ago that Wyatt is not himself right now, and he knows he hurt Sally. He’s already gone to Katie for advice to help him feel better about his own guilt. He’s gone to Liam, and he most recently went to his father. He’s feeling bad, and we think it’s because he absolutely knows that he made the wrong decision right here. But, he needs someone to make him feel better, and it’s not working.

Vinny learned what his friend Thomas was up to, and things just made a drastic turn right there. They have some big issues to work out, and that’s all right. But, more importantly, they also have a few other things to consider, too. He wants to know if his friend is making good choices, and he wants to know what he plans to do with these two women. One who clearly has feelings for him and one he wishes would have some feelings for him. He needs to get his plan straight, but he also needs to get his friend on board since he is clearly not on board at the moment. Vinny might be willing to help with some seriously sketchy things, but this is too much even for him right now.

What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful

What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful

Things are not going well for Thomas. He decides that he will throw Zoe a surprise party for her birthday, which is a plan for him to get some attention from Hope. He’s hoping that she will be upset by his desire to spend time with another woman, but it’s not going to get things exactly how he wants. Not only does Hope have a few things to say about it, so does his son. His son only wants his father to spend time with Hope, and he is hurt that his father has feelings for another woman, though he has no idea his father doesn’t have feelings for Zoe at all. She’s going to end up mad at him because he’s hurting the little boy she’s grown so much to love.

But, that is not all that is going on. Sally is not going to tell Wyatt about her diagnosis. She’s not going to drag him into her life anymore now that he has done all he can to make sur that she’s no longer a part of it, and he’s going to end up finding out from Katie. Apparently, if you want something kept confidential around here, Katie is absolutely not your girl. Wyatt’s heart will break even more when he finds out the truth about what Sally is going through, and we can say that we assume Flo will not like that he is thinking so much about his ex as a result. This will not end well for any of them, but they all refuse to see this.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


