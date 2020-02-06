Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Liam and Steffy Bond

Bold and the Beautiful fans are so sure that Quinn and Thomas are going to manage to do more harm than good because they are good at things like that. They both have so much hatred toward Brooke in their minds that they cannot focus on anything else, even the fact that he’s managed to get her daughter to come to him to be with him and to make things seem a bit more right in their live. There is a lot going on, and there is a lot that might not work for everyone, but we do know that there is a situation in which we might see things unfold in a manner that is a bit more unpleasant. They are working together now, and they will both fight for control over things. We can see them being awful, but being a really bad team as a whole. It’s not entirely good.
Then there is Brooke, who refuses to believe Liam. He is standing there being honest with her as she puts her nose into business that is not hers – again – and she refuses to listen. She so badly wants him to be with her daughter that she will actually go out of her way to ignore him when he tells her that his feelings are with Steffy right now and that he did what he did because he wanted to do it. She’s not willing to listen to him. She’s actually trying to blame the feelings he is telling her he has right now on Thomas, which is only making things worse. She’s a woman who is on a mission to make people feel as if she can win, and she’s letting it get in the way of everything.
What's Happening on the Bold and the Beautiful
What's Next on the Bold and the Beautiful
We are back to a place where interruptions are more frequent than anything else, and that’s a problem we can all get on board with. But, we also know that there is a lot going on with Liam right now. He’s recently told Brooke that he has feelings for Steffy and that kissing her was his own doing and that Thomas had nothing to do with the way that he was feeling. Of course, we all know that she doesn’t believe him and that she’s hellbent on making sure that Thomas gets the blame for this one, but he’s spending some serious quality time with Steffy and their daughter right now, and we can all see that the sparks are flying in so many ways. They are so cute together, and we don’t think anyone can deny their chemistry with one another at all.
Meanwhile, Thomas will continue to spend his life doing nothing good at all because his friend Vinny is back, and we know what kind of horrible choices these two make when they are together. They like to get their way, and they don’t mind who they take down, hurt, or harm to get that way in their lives. They are a mess. We know that they are a mess. They have so many issues in their lives, and they have to stop spending time together. But, they won’t, and he will continue to go out of his way to hurt Brooke even though he knows that is not the way to Hope’s heart.
